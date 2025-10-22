AeroFuse Rebrands as Eos Atomics, Launches Neutral Beam Injection Systems for Fusion Energy Market

Pioneering Startup Pivots from Fusion Propulsion to Accelerate Commercial Fusion with Compact NBI Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eos Atomics, formerly known as AeroFuse, today announced its strategic rebranding and the launch of its breakthrough Neutral Beam Injection (NBI) technology. This pivot positions the company to address the rapidly growing commercial fusion energy sector's critical need for compact, cost-effective plasma heating solutions.

Strategic Pivot to Commercial Fusion Infrastructure

Eos Atomics NBI

The rebranding from AeroFuse reflects the company's evolution from developing air breathing fusion propulsion systems to becoming a specialized supplier of essential plasma heating technology for the burgeoning fusion energy industry. Eos Atomics will leverage its core expertise in particle accelerator technology along with breakthroughs in negative ion sources and material science to deliver next-generation NBI solutions for Magnetic Confinement Fusion (MCF) systems. NBI delivers kinetic energy into a fusion plasma by accelerating charged particles towards a plasma, which are neutralized before transiting through the magnetic field of a MCF system.

"The fusion industry is entering a critical phase where infrastructure suppliers like Eos Atomics become essential to achieving commercial breakeven," said Dr. Ryan Weed, Co-Founder & CEO of Eos Atomics. "Our NBI systems will enable fusion companies to achieve the plasma temperatures necessary for ignition while dramatically reducing the size, cost, and complexity compared to legacy high-energy systems."

Addressing a $20+ Billion Market Opportunity

Neutral beam injection is the most powerful and widely deployed auxiliary heating method for magnetic confinement fusion devices. With the global fusion market projected to spend $1+ trillion in the build out of fusion power plants by 2050 (Ignition Research; 2025), and NBI systems proven as a plasma heating technology for tokamak, stellarator, magnetic mirror, and field-reversed configurations, Eos Atomics is positioned to become a leading supplier.

Introducing Eos' NBI Product Line

Eos Atomics' inaugural product line features compact negative ion-based neutral beam injection systems optimized for the emerging commercial fusion market:

Key Product Features:

Energy Range: 400-500 keV beam energy

400-500 keV beam energy Compact Architecture: >65% size reduction vs. traditional NBI systems

>65% size reduction vs. traditional NBI systems Modular Design: Scalable from 1-10 MW per beamline

Scalable from 1-10 MW per beamline Cost-Optimized: Leveraging advanced manufacturing and assembly techniques

Technical Differentiation

Eos Atomics' medium energy NBI systems address a critical market gap between low-energy positive ion beams (insufficient for ignition conditions) and ultra-high-energy systems (oversized, incredibly complex, and cost-prohibitive for most commercial applications).

"Most fusion startups need 400-600 keV beam systems that don't exist as off-the-shelf products," explained Rama Myers, Co-Founder & COO. "We're filling that gap with purpose-built, commercial-grade systems designed for manufacturing scalability and rapid deployment."

The company's negative ion technology delivers:

Higher neutralization efficiency at medium energies

Longer pulse lengths for Continuous Wave (CW) steady-state operation

High current density leading to reduced port size aperture through the first wall

Market Traction and Strategic Partnerships

Eos Atomics has engaged with multiple private fusion companies exploring NBI solutions for their demonstration reactor programs, and has signed over $200M in Letters of Intent (LOI) to purchase Eos Atomics' NBI systems over the coming years.

Technology Development

Eos Atomics is will start building their 0.5MW First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) NBI demonstrator device and establish several manufacturing lines to scale to 10MW of annual NBI production. The company plans to complete system development and testing by Q4 2027, and start customer deliveries in 2028. Longer term the company expects to launch a high-energy NBI product line.

About Eos Atomics

Eos Atomics (formerly AeroFuse) is a early-stage technology company developing compact negative ion neutral beam injection systems for the commercial fusion energy industry. Based in San Francisco, the company combines deep expertise in advanced particle accelerator technology, plasma physics, and advanced manufacturing to deliver next-generation NBI solutions. Eos Atomics is accelerating the path to commercial fusion energy by providing essential infrastructure technologies that enable magnetic confinement fusion reactors to achieve ignition conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Eos Atomics' business plans, market projections, and product development timelines. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to technical, market, regulatory, and funding factors.

