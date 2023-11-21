AeroGarden Cultivates Growth for Small Businesses This Holiday Season

The In-Home Garden Brand Is Spotlighting Six Creators with Small Businesses

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading in-home, smart hydroponic garden brand, AeroGarden, today announced it will be joining forces with a group of hand-selected Etsy creators in honor of Small Business Saturday. AeroGarden will be giving these creators –– who create products that help gardeners infuse their gardens with a unique and personalized touch on their Etsy shops –– a platform and resources to help raise awareness and ultimately scale their business.

The new landing page on AeroGarden.com serves as a centralized hub for consumers to explore, learn more, and shop from the six featured creators, who were selected by AeroGarden for their hand-made offerings that enable consumers to further enjoy their indoor gardening experience. From a unique cover to a decorative decal to spruce up an AeroGarden, consumers can discover these products and more while supporting: INO Marketplace, Shiitake Creek, GH3DLabs, UrbanHydroculture, MyStrawberryDesignsUS, and Jeweler's Greenhouse. AeroGarden plans to expand collaborations with these creators throughout the year.

"Our passionate community inspires us everyday, and we are happy to amplify these businesses with our marketing initiatives to drive others to their shops over a key holiday shopping weekend," said Katy Reisser, Senior Brand Manager at AeroGarden. "This is a part of our highly anticipated brand campaign, AeroTopia, to celebrate the love of indoor gardening. Our fundamental mission revolves around the celebration of growth in all its forms, and this naturally extends to fostering the growth and jubilation of our fellow AeroGardeners."

Building off of AeroGarden's loyal and passionate community, the AeroTopia campaign stands for the feeling gardeners get when they experience the amazing growing opportunities with their AeroGarden. AeroTopia could be hundreds of perfect cherry tomatoes, or the smell of fresh mint throughout your kitchen. This initiative only creates more ways for consumers to amplify their in-home gardening experience and create their own AeroTopia.

To learn more about AeroGarden and its ongoing campaign AeroTopia, please visit AeroGarden.com or follow their journey on Instagram @OfficialAeroGarden.

About AeroGarden: Founded 17 years ago in Boulder, CO, AeroGarden is the world's leading in-home, smart hydroponic garden brand. AeroGarden offers a variety of tech-forward gardens, in addition to Seed Pod Kits, Grow Lights, liquid nutrients and other accessory products, making indoor growing easy and accessible to everyone no matter their skill or available space. AeroGarden allows anyone to grow fresh herbs, salad greens, vegetables, flowers and more, indoors, all year-round with its patented technology. With three easy steps it's simple to use and no green thumb is required so everyone can experience the joy and excitement of growing their own plants, herbs and more. AeroGarden products are widely available online at AeroGarden.com and at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Kohl's, Sam's Club, Walmart, and more. To learn more about AeroGarden and its ongoing campaign AeroTopia, please visit AeroGarden.com or follow their journey on Instagram @OfficialAeroGarden.

