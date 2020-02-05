Aerolase® and Eucerin® announce collaboration for optimized patient outcomes in laser treatments

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerolase® and Eucerin® entered into a mutual agreement in the D-A-CH-region (Germany-Austria-Switzerland) aimed at optimizing laser treatment protocols for enhanced patient benefits. Furthermore, both companies will develop therapies for adjunctive care post-laser treatments. Kicking off the collaboration, Eucerin® products were available at the Aerolase® booth N135 during the IMCAS World Congress taking place from January 30 – February 2 in Paris, France. Both companies will also conduct a joint symposium at the upcoming German congress FOBI (27th Fortbildungswoche für praktische Dermatologie und Venerologie) in July 2020.

"We see a lot of innovation coming up in the medical device business and are always looking for innovative partnerships. Combining laser treatments with our medical skin care expertise enables us to provide even better results for patients and their quality of life," says Martin Wulle, General Manager EMEA, Dermo Cosmetics, Beiersdorf. Pavel Efremkin PhD, Chairman and CEO of Aerolase®, added, "We see great potential in this collaboration, and are confident the laser and adjunctive care protocols will elevate standards of care. Future breakthrough therapies will likely come through innovative clinical research, technologies and proprietary combination treatments."

Aerolase® is a worldwide technology leader for laser skin health. The Beiersdorf (XETRA: BEI) brand Eucerin® offers dermo-cosmetic products, based on the latest scientific findings and promotes healthy, radiant skin.

Aerolase® – Excellence in Laser Skin Health

Aerolase® is a global technology leader for laser skin health and the only manufacturer in the world of portable high power lasers for dermatology and aesthetics applications. Our lasers significantly improve treatment outcomes, safety, and patient experience by reducing/eliminating patient discomfort and downtime. Aerolase® also helps physicians practice modern medicine profitably, and reduce overall cost of care in the healthcare system. Aerolase® treats most widespread dermatological and aesthetic conditions including acne, melasma, psoriasis and onychomycosis. For more information, visit the company's website at www.aerolase.com

Eucerin® – More than 100 years of expertise in the science of skincare

Since the launch of Eucerin® − more than 100 years ago – the brand has been leading innovation in the science of skincare. Eucerin® is now one of the world's most trusted dermo-cosmetic brands, endorsed by dermatologists and pharmacists and recommended to keep skin healthy and beautiful. Our expertise and energy is focused on giving you the very best skin care products available – a commitment to research, development and testing delivers innovative and effective products for your face and your body. Eucerin® products help you to protect your skin and keep it healthy, now and in the future. For more information, visit the company's website at www.beiersdorf.com/brands/eucerin

