Aerolase Earns Dual Honors in MedEsthetics 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

Neo Elite® Takes Top Honor for Acne Treatment; Era Elite® Recognized as Finalist/Runner-Up for Skin Resurfacing Excellence

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerolase Corporation, a leader in advanced laser and light-based dermatology and aesthetics solutions, today announced that its Neo Elite® has just been named winner of the Best Acne Laser Award in the MedEsthetics 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Additionally, the company's Era Elite® laser system earned finalist/runner-up recognition in the Skin Resurfacing Device category. Of note, the acne category had no finalist/runner-up, and Aerolase was one of the few companies to garner accolades in two categories.

The MedEsthetics Readers' Choice Awards recognize the products and treatments that aesthetic professionals trust most, based on real-world clinical experience and patient outcomes. The publication has a readership of 15,000 professionals consisting of dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and advanced aesthetic medical professionals. The dual recognition underscores Aerolase's leadership in innovative solutions to address the most challenging skin conditions, and the growing adoption of its regenerative laser technologies across dermatology, plastic surgery, and medical aesthetics practices worldwide.

Neo Elite: Transforming Acne Treatment

The Neo Elite's recognition as Best Acne Award winner validates what dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners have experienced in their practices: transformative outcomes backed by rigorous clinical evidence. Powered by Aerolase's patented 650-microsecond 1064nm Nd:YAG laser energy delivery, Neo Elite combats acne through a comprehensive approach that addresses sebum reduction, inflammation control, and bacterial elimination.

"Neo Elite delivers what patients and practitioners need most--exceptional results without the pain, downtime, or limitations of traditional acne treatments," said Pavel Efremkin, PhD, Founder and CEO of Aerolase. "This award reflects the confidence that thousands of providers place in Neo Elite to deliver life-changing outcomes for their acne patients."

Clinical studies demonstrate the device's remarkable efficacy, with patients experiencing an 84% reduction in acne at the end of five treatments and 87% reduction at 90-day follow-up. Perhaps most compelling, 80% of patients treated with Neo Elite avoided the need for isotretinoin (Accutane), offering a safer alternative to the not uncommon side effects of the systemic medications. These have been documented to include, among others, risk of birth defects for pregnant women, and depression as severe as suicidal ideation . The Aerolase treatment is well-tolerated, with an average pain score of just 2 on a 10-point scale and is safe for all Fitzpatrick skin types.

Beyond clearing active breakouts, in the same treatment Neo Elite addresses the complete spectrum of acne-related concerns, including post-inflammatory erythema (PIE), post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), and acne scarring. By stimulating collagen production through bulk heating of dermal water, the device simultaneously improves skin texture and reduces scarring while treating active lesions. Patient satisfaction rates consistently reach 90-95%, with 94% of patients reporting improved self-esteem and confidence following treatment. For more details, visit here .

Era Elite: Revolutionary Erbium Technology

Era Elite's recognition in the Skin Resurfacing category highlights the device's breakthrough approach to face/neck/décolletage rejuvenation. It is the only erbium laser that creates ablation without thermal damage, resulting in no need for anesthetics or skin-cooling, minimum patient downtime—and a "lunchtime peel" experience that delivers profound rejuvenation and delights consumers. Unlike traditional ablative erbium lasers, Era Elite provides controlled ablation and superficial collagen renewal, avoiding the thermal damage inherent to legacy ablative technologies.

Moreover. a study at Howard University Medical School found Era Elite uniquely efficacious yet safe on even the darkest skin tones, i.e. Fitzpatrick Types V and VI. This empowers best dermatological practice to be deployed to a diverse part of the population previously out of reach.

Era Elite offers both full-field and hybrid fractional treatment modes with a 300-microsecond pulse duration at 2940nm wavelength.

The Regenerative Powerhouse: Combining Neo and Era

"The combination of Neo Elite and Era Elite represents a paradigm shift in how we approach skin rejuvenation," noted Dr. Michael Gold, a Key Opinion Leader, dermatologist, and researcher who has extensively studied both technologies. "We're seeing remarkable improvements in collagen synthesis, vascular health, and overall skin quality, all achieved in a single, comfortable session with minimal downtime."

When used in combination, Neo Elite and Era Elite create what researchers call a "regenerative neocollagenesis powerhouse" for comprehensive facial rejuvenation. Recent clinical research presented at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) demonstrated the unique synergistic benefits of combining these technologies in a single treatment session.

The dual-laser protocol targets both deep and superficial dermal layers, with the 650-microsecond 1064nm Nd:YAG penetrating to stimulate deep collagen production and enhance microvascular health, while the 300-microsecond 2940nm Er:YAG addresses superficial concerns and promotes controlled renewal of the upper dermal layers.

In a clinical study of 25 patients aged 38-61, researchers found that 86% of participants showed significant increases in Type III collagen production, with 57% demonstrating notable Type I collagen increases one-month post-treatment. Histological analysis revealed increased collagen density around skin appendages, improved structure of lymphatic and arterial vessels, and more organized elastic fibers in the upper dermis. Patients experienced these regenerative benefits with minimal erythema and swelling that resolved within days, with no significant adverse events reported. For more details, visit here .

About Aerolase: Healthy Energy for All Skin

Aerolase develops and creates lasers that outperform expectations and outlast trends. We design every interaction to improve clinical precision, accelerate workflows, and keep patients coming back. Uniquely compact devices. Serious power. Total reliability. We do not accept "the way it's always been." We invent what skin health should be next.

Media Contact: Sean Johnson, [email protected]

Investor Contact: Gary M. Giblen, [email protected]

For more information about Aerolase and its award-winning technologies, visit www.aerolase.com .

SOURCE Aerolase