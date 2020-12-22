Aerolase Inaugurates Skin of Color Forum, Furthering Its Leadership in Skin of Color Dermatology

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the latest research and practical pearls on overcoming the perennial dermatological challenges of treating darker skin tones, the medical and consumer community can now turn to SkinofColorForum.com. Proudly launched by Aerolase Corp., a laser innovation leader with breakthroughs in laser dermatology for effective treatment of skin of color, the Forum reflects the insights of Key Opinion Leader dermatologists who are delighted users of the unique Aerolase 650-microsecond Neo® laser family.

"This Forum is much needed and transformative. It's been rewarding to work alongside Aerolase to shape its leadership in advancing skin of color dermatology," noted Michael Gold, MD, Chairman of Aerolase's Medical Advisory Board and member of the SOCF Council. Dr. Gold continued, "The Forum will spread understanding of how Aerolase achieves optimal outcomes in a wide range of skin of color conditions including hyperpigmentation, melasma, PFB, acne, psoriasis, onychomycosis, rosacea, and other skin concerns."

A recent article in The New York Times entitled Dermatology Has a Problem with Skin Color outlines how "common conditions often manifest differently on dark skin, yet physicians are trained mostly to diagnose them on white skin." Moreover, the elevated levels of melanin in skin of color make for difficult application of the otherwise accepted gold standard of therapy provided by conventional lasers, as the increased melanin concentration in dark skin increases the risk of hyperpigmentation, burns, scars, hyperpigmentation, and other negative outcomes without the use of optimal technology.

The Aerolase Neo® Elite surmounts these pitfalls of conventional lasers. "With skin of color patients, medical and aesthetic skin conditions clearly have been treated with limited success and with traditional light-based therapy there are significant risks," said Wendy Roberts, Stanford Medical School-trained skin of color expert and SOCF Council member. "In Aerolase technology we have finally found a go-to device to safely and effectively treat skin of color patients with repeatable results," continued Dr. Roberts. Her research in the field includes the introduction of the Roberts Skin Type Classification System, an enriched framework employed throughout the dermatology community which she developed to achieve optimal outcomes.

"Aerolase looks forward to improving patients' quality of life and practitioners' efficiency through the SOC Forum initiative. Aerolase stands 100% behind the SOCF mission, and our continuing excellence in skin of color is mission-critical for Aerolase," said Pavel Efremkin PhD, Chairman and CEO of Aerolase.

Aerolase® is a global technology leader in laser skin health and the only manufacturer in the world of portable high power lasers for dermatology and aesthetics applications. Our lasers significantly improve treatment outcomes, safety, and patient experience for all skin types by reducing/eliminating patient discomfort, and downtime. Patient-pleasing contactless treatment is integral to Aerolase laser technology (#NoTouchAerolase), providing the safest and most hygienic device-based treatment for medical aesthetics. Aerolase® also helps physicians practice modern medicine profitably, and reduce overall cost of care in the healthcare system. Aerolase® treats most widespread dermatological and aesthetic conditions including acne, melasma, psoriasis, onychomycosis, and wound healing in addition to a full suite of skin aesthetic and rejuvenation. For more information, visit the company's website at www.aerolase.com and skinofcolorforum.com

