Aeromag: A New Brand Identity to Foster Growth

News provided by

Aeromag

31 Aug, 2023, 14:06 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quebec company Aeromag, a leader in deicing and environmental innovation for the past 30 years, is pleased to unveil the modernization of its brand image. This strategic and creative initiative aims to reiterate the company's commitment to the development of best practices in the aviation industry. Reflecting Aeromag's new positioning, the brand identity embodies the company's future growth trajectory.

Aeromag logo (CNW Group/Aeromag)
Aeromag logo (CNW Group/Aeromag)
Aeromag: A New Brand Identity to Foster Growth
Aeromag: A New Brand Identity to Foster Growth
Aeromag logo (CNW Group/Aeromag)
Aeromag: A New Brand Identity to Foster Growth

Aeromag's logo is inspired by a snowflake, reminiscent of deicing and of the Nordic nature of the company's operations. The convergence of graphic elements evokes teamwork in the field and collaboration between different partners. The logo's delta counterform symbolizes leadership and aeronautical expertise. A newsletter presenting the new corporate image has been sent to partners, and a new website will be launched in October 2023.  

"Modernizing our brand identity was necessary in a context of ecological transition and goes hand in hand with our desire to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. We believe that the entire aviation industry must work collaboratively to improve its practices. Environmental innovation calls for forward-thinking solutions, and Aeromag is not afraid of bold ideas," says president Mario Lépine.

Driven by its passion for aviation and its desire to surpass itself, Aeromag is currently developing major environmental projects in the state of New York. The company recently secured a contract with La Guardia airport to provide deicing services, but also to recycle used deicing products. Starting this fall, Aeromag will be operating a new glycol recycling center at Syracuse Regional Airport, where it currently handles aircraft deicing operations.

About

Operating from 17 airports in Canada, the United States and Europe, Aeromag has over 1,500 employees and more than 500,000 deiced aircraft to its credit. Incorporated in 1994, the company is fully dedicated and specialized in aircraft deicing, deicing center management and the recycling of used glycol into a certified aircraft deicing product. Aeromag's innovative approach to these three sectors has made it a world-recognized leader among airlines and airport authorities. linkedin.com/company/aeromag-official

SOURCE Aeromag

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.