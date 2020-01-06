Aeromexico Announces Compensation Agreement with Boeing

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) advises that it has recently reached a confidential compensation agreement with "The Boeing Company" ("Boeing") to mitigate Aeromexico's costs arising from the temporary grounding of the airline's Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The details of this agreement with Boeing are privileged and confidential. Grupo Aeromexico grounded its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on March 11, 2019. The Company remains in constant communication with Boeing and the national and international aeronautical regulatory authorities and is looking forward to the aircraft reinitiating operations, once it has been recertified.

Aeromexico reiterates to its passengers, investors and the public its unwavering commitment to safety and offering customer service excellence.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 85 cities on three continents, including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 16 in Latin America, 4 in Canada, 5 in Europe and 2 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 121 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

