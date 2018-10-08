Aeromexico Reports 3Q18 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX), today reported its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter 2018.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2018

Grupo Aeromexico's third quarter 2018 revenue reached $18.2 billion pesos, a 14.4% year-on-year increase. During the quarter Revenue per ASK (RASK) increased by 7.4% compared to the same period of 2017.

The quarterly financial results reflect the negative impact of a 45.7% increase in peso denominated fuel prices and the 6.7% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar.

As a result, CASK in pesos increased by 15.0%, while CASK in dollars increased 7.8% during the quarter. CASK excluding fuel in pesos increased by 5.6% while CASK excluding fuel in dollars decreased 1.0%, highlighting Grupo Aeromexico's ongoing focus on optimizing unit costs.

Third quarter EBITDAR reached $3.4 billion pesos. EBITDAR margin was 18.7%.

During the third quarter of 2018, Grupo Aeromexico reported an operating profit of $235 million pesos. Operating margin reached 1.3%. This result represents the 34th consecutive quarter of positive EBIT results.

Aeromexico reported a net loss of $617 million pesos for the third quarter 2018.

During the quarter, the Company incorporated two aircraft into its fleet under operating lease agreements. As of September 30, 2018 , Grupo Aeromexico's operating fleet comprised 130 aircraft.

All figures are expressed in millions of pesos unless otherwise indicated. Grupo Aeromexico's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The International Accounting Standard 1 (IAS 1) "Presentation of Financial Statements" establishes that in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income additional items, headings and subtotals can be presented when they are relevant to understanding the financial performance of the entity.

To access the full text of this earnings release, please visit Aeromexico's Investor Relations website at: https://aeromexico.com/en-us/investors.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Grupo Aeromexico will hold its 3Q18 results call on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 TIME: 11:30 am ET/10:30 am Mexico City & Central Time SPEAKERS: Andrés Conesa Labastida, CEO Ricardo Sánchez Baker, CFO To participate in the conference call, please dial: Toll Free US +1 877-407-9124 Toll International +1 201-689-8584 Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference call will be available for replay until November 17, 2018 at 11:30 AM ET: Toll Free US +1 877-481-4010 Toll International +1 919-882-2331 Replay Conference ID Number: 37675 The conference call replay can also be accessed via Grupo Aeromexico's Investor Relations website: https://aeromexico.com/en-us/investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and business prospects. The readers should know that the results obtained may differ from that stated on this release. Past performances do not guarantee the behavior of future performances. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements, either as a result of new information, future actions or other related events.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 44 destinations in Mexico, 21 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, 3 in Canada, 4 in Europe, and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

