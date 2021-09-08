Aeromexico Reports August 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported August 2021 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 535 thousand passengers in August 2021 . Passengers carried were at 85.8% of August 2019 levels - domestic at 98.5% and international at 65.7%

. Passengers carried were at 85.8% of levels - domestic at 98.5% and international at 65.7% Aeromexico's total capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) increased by 2.2% compared to July 2021 and was at 74.3% of August 2019 levels. Domestic capacity increased by 11.2% compared to August 2019 and international ASK recovery reached 60.6% of 2019 levels.

and was at 74.3% of levels. Domestic capacity increased by 11.2% compared to and international ASK recovery reached 60.6% of 2019 levels. Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) was at 68.8% of August 2019 levels. Domestic demand increased by 6.5% compared to August 2019 and international demand is at 56.0% of 2019 levels.

levels. Domestic demand increased by 6.5% compared to and international demand is at 56.0% of 2019 levels. Aeromexico's August load factor was 78.3%, a decrease of 2.4 p.p. versus July 2021 and a 5.6 p.p. decrease versus August 2019 . International load factor was 80.2%, an increase of 1.9 p.p. versus July 2021 and a 5.6 p.p. decrease versus August 2019 .

and a 5.6 p.p. decrease versus . International load factor was 80.2%, an increase of 1.9 p.p. versus and a 5.6 p.p. decrease versus . During August 2021 , Aeromexico announced its new nonstop service between Monterrey and Guadalajara to Madrid starting in December with three weekly flights from each city. Also, as of December 15 to April 17, 2022 , Aeromexico will launch a seasonal service between Cancun and São Paulo with three weekly flights.



August

YTD August

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019























RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,021 566 959 80.4% 6.5%

7,536 4,014 7,691 87.7% -2.0% International 1,584 436 2,829 263.1% -44.0%

8,127 7,219 21,137 12.6% -61.6% Total 2,605 1,002 3,788 159.9% -31.2%

15,662 11,233 28,829 39.4% -45.7%























ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,354 797 1,218 70.0% 11.2%

9,280 5,657 9,411 64.0% -1.4% International 2,000 878 3,298 127.8% -39.4%

12,220 11,745 24,997 4.0% -51.1% Total 3,354 1,675 4,516 100.3% -25.7%

21,500 17,402 34,408 23.6% -37.5%























Load Factor (itinerary, %)





p.p. p.p.







p.p. p.p. Domestic 75.4 71.1 78.7 4.3 -3.3

81.2 71.0 81.7 10.2 -0.5 International 80.2 53.6 85.8 26.6 -5.6

70.1 71.8 84.6 -1.7 -14.5 Total 78.3 62.4 83.9 15.9 -5.6

75.0 71.5 83.8 3.5 -8.8























Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





















Domestic 1,079 532 1,095 102.9% -1.5%

7,878 4,183 8,685 88.3% -9.3% International 456 112 694 306.4% -34.3%

2,452 1,681 5,312 45.8% -53.8% Total 1,535 644 1,789 138.4% -14.2%

10,329 5,864 13,997 76.1% -26.2%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding. The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

