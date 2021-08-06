Aeromexico Reports July 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported July 2021 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 669 thousand passengers in July 2021 , an increase of 18.6% versus June 2021 and 87.0% of July 2019 levels. Aeromexico carried 6.6% more Domestic passengers in July 2021 than in July 2019 , with International passengers carried at 58.6% of 2019 levels.

Aeromexico's total capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) increased by 21.5% compared to June 2021 and was at 70.9% of July 2019 levels. Domestic capacity increased by 11.3% compared to July 2019 and international ASK recovery reached 56.6% of 2019 levels.

Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) increased by 26.3% compared to June 2021 and was at 64.6% of July 2019 . Domestic demand increased by 10.7% compared to July 2019 and international demand is at 49.2% of 2019 levels.

Aeromexico's July load factor was 80.6%, an increase of 2.5 p.p. versus June 2021 and a 7.5 p.p. decrease versus July 2019 . Domestic load factor was 83.9%, an increase of 0.1p.p. versus June 2021 and a 0.4 p.p. decrease versus July 2019 .

During July 2021 , Aeromexico resumed service from Mexico City to Austin and Dallas, Texas with daily service to each destination. Aeromexico also resumed its service to Managua with three weekly flights.



July

YTD July

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019























RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,129 474 1,020 138.3% 10.7%

6,514 3,448 6,732 88.9% -3.2% International 1,505 328 3,059 359.3% -50.8%

6,543 6,783 18,308 -3.5% -64.3% Total 2,634 801 4,079 228.7% -35.4%

13,057 10,231 25,040 27.6% -47.9%























ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,345 683 1,208 96.8% 11.3%

7,926 4,860 8,193 63.1% -3.3% International 1,937 838 3,420 131.2% -43.4%

10,220 10,867 21,699 -6.0% -52.9% Total 3,282 1,521 4,628 115.7% -29.1%

18,146 15,727 29,892 15.4% -39.3%























Load Factor (itinerary, %)





p.p. p.p.







p.p. p.p. Domestic 83.9 69.3 84.4 14.6 -0.4

82.2 71.0 82.2 11.2 0.0 International 78.3 47.7 89.4 30.6 -11.2

68.0 73.4 84.4 -5.4 -16.4 Total 80.6 58.5 88.1 22.1 -7.5

74.4 72.6 83.8 1.9 -9.4























Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





















Domestic 1,212 429 1,138 182.7% 6.6%

6,799 3,651 7,590 86.2% -10.4% International 456 84 779 443.5% -41.4%

1,996 1,569 4,617 27.2% -56.8% Total 1,669 513 1,917 225.4% -13.0%

8,795 5,220 12,208 68.5% -28.0%



Figures may not sum to total due to rounding. The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.com

