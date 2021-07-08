Aeromexico Reports June 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported June 2021 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 407 thousand passengers in June 2021 , an increase of 3.6% versus May 2021 . Passengers carried were at 80.2% of June 2019 levels - domestic at 98.5% and international at 52.2%.



, an increase of 3.6% versus . Passengers carried were at 80.2% of levels - domestic at 98.5% and international at 52.2%. Domestic capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, increasing by 1.6% compared to June 2019 . International ASK recovery reached 48.4% of 2019 levels. Aeromexico's total capacity increased by 1.3% compared to May 2021 and was at 62.3% of June 2019 .



. International ASK recovery reached 48.4% of 2019 levels. Aeromexico's total capacity increased by 1.3% compared to and was at 62.3% of . Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) has also fully recovered in the domestic market, increasing by 2.1% compared to June 2019 . International demand is at 40.9% of 2019 levels improving by 20.1% versus May 2021 . Total demand increased by 8.3% compared to May 2021 and was at 56.7% of June 2019 .



. International demand is at 40.9% of 2019 levels improving by 20.1% versus . Total demand increased by 8.3% compared to and was at 56.7% of . Aeromexico's June load factor was 78.1%, an increase of 1.0 p.p. versus May 2021 and a 6.8 p.p. decrease versus June 2019 . Domestic load factor was 83.8%, an increase of 0.6p.p. versus May 2021 and a 0.4 p.p. increase versus June 2019 .



and a 6.8 p.p. decrease versus . Domestic load factor was 83.8%, an increase of 0.6p.p. versus and a 0.4 p.p. increase versus . During June 2021 , Aeromexico increased its capacity to Europe by 25% month-over-month as various European countries opened their borders to fully vaccinated Mexican tourists. Aeromexico is now serving Madrid twice per day, Paris once per day, and Amsterdam once per day.



June

YTD June

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019























RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 969 242 948 299.6% 2.1%

5,386 2,974 5,712 81.1% -5.7% International 1,117 123 2,732 808.8% -59.1%

5,038 6,455 15,249 -22.0% -67.0% Total 2,086 365 3,681 471.0% -43.3%

10,424 9,430 20,962 10.5% -50.3%























ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,155 357 1,137 223.3% 1.6%

6,581 4,177 6,985 57.6% -5.8% International 1,546 748 3,196 106.7% -51.6%

8,283 10,029 18,279 -17.4% -54.7% Total 2,701 1,105 4,334 144.4% -37.7%

14,864 14,206 25,264 4.6% -41.2%























Load Factor (itinerary, %)





p.p. p.p.







p.p. p.p. Domestic 83.8 67.9 83.4 15.9 0.4

81.8 71.3 81.8 10.5 0.1 International 73.7 57.2 85.5 16.5 -11.8

65.4 75.4 83.4 -10.0 -18.0 Total 78.1 64.0 84.9 14.1 -6.8

73.0 74.1 83.0 -1.1 -10.0























Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





















Domestic 1,046 214 1,062 388.8% -1.5%

5,587 3,223 6,453 73.4% -13.4% International 361 29 691 1127.2% -47.8%

1,539 1,485 3,838 3.7% -59.9% Total 1,407 243 1,753 478.1% -19.8%

7,126 4,708 10,291 51.4% -30.8%

















































Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.



Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.



Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.



equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.



refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors



Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.com

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

