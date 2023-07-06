Aeromexico Reports June 2023 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") reports its June 2023 operational results:

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 million and 88 thousand passengers in June 2023, a 7.1% year-on-year increase. International passengers decreased by 3.5%, while domestic passengers increased by 11.8%.
  • Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs) increased by 5.9% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 5.5%, while domestic capacity increased by 6.6% year-on-year.
  • Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs) increased by 6.8% year-on-year. International demand increased by 7.2% as compared to June 2022. Domestic demand increased by 6.0% versus June 2022.
  • Aeromexico's June 2023 load factor was 85.5%, a 0.7 p.p. increase versus June 2022. International load factor increased by 1.3 p.p. and domestic load factor decreased by 0.5 p.p.

 June 

 Cumulative to June 

2023

2022

Var vs
2022

2023

2022

Var vs
2022








 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) 






 Domestic 

1,510

1,351

11.8 %

8,534

6,782

25.8 %

 International 

579

600

(3.5 %)

3,265

2,910

12.2 %

 Total 

2,088

1,950

7.1 %

11,799

9,692

21.7 %








 ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 






 Domestic 

1,634

1,533

6.6 %

9,402

7,962

18.1 %

 International 

2,804

2,658

5.5 %

15,871

14,147

12.2 %

 Total 

4,438

4,191

5.9 %

25,273

22,109

14.3 %








 RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 






 Domestic 

1,348

1,272

6.0 %

7,677

6,377

20.4 %

 International 

2,444

2,279

7.2 %

13,113

11,127

17.8 %

 Total 

3,792

3,551

6.8 %

20,790

17,505

18.8 %








 Load Factor (itinerary, %) 

p.p.


 p.p. 

 Domestic 

82.5 %

83.0 %

(0.5)

81.6 %

80.1 %

1.5

 International 

87.2 %

85.9 %

1.3

82.6 %

79.4 %

3.2

 Total 

85.5 %

84.8 %

0.7

82.3 %

79.7 %

2.6

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

  • "RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.
  • "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.
  • "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.
  • "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes  Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.
www.aeromexico.com
www.skyteam.co

