Aeromexico Reports May 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported May 2021 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 358 thousand passengers in May 2021 , an increase of 12.9% versus April 2021 . Passengers carried were at 76.4% of May 2019 levels - domestic at 91.8% and international at 48.8%.

Domestic capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, increasing by 1.9% compared to May 2019 . International ASK recovery reached 47.6% in May 2021 versus May 2019 . Aeromexico's total capacity increased by 11.7% compared to April 2021 and was at 62.6% of May 2019 .

Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) reflects a strong recovery in the domestic market, which is at 98.2% of May 2019 . International demand, while gradually improving, continues to trail domestic demand due to restrictions in many countries to which Aeromexico operates. Total demand increased by 13.5% compared to April 2021 and was at 53.5% of May 2019 .

Aeromexico's May load factor was 77.1%, an increase of 2.0 p.p. versus April 2021 and a 7.5 p.p. decrease versus May 2019 . Domestic load factor was 83.2%, a decrease of 3.1 p.p. versus May 2019 .

During May 2021 , Aeromexico Cargo inaugurated a direct route between the Wuhan-Tianhe International Airport and the Mexico City International Airport for exclusive cargo transportation.



























May

YTD May

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019























RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 996 146 1,014 580.0% -1.8%

4,417 2,586 4,764 70.8% -7.3% International 930 55 2,590 1600.9% -64.1%

3,921 6,278 12,517 -37.5% -68.7% Total 1,926 201 3,603 857.6% -46.5%

8,338 8,863 17,281 -5.9% -51.8%























ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,197 210 1,175 469.1% 1.9%

5,426 3,819 5,847 42.1% -7.2% International 1,469 785 3,086 87.1% -52.4%

6,738 9,282 15,083 -27.4% -55.3% Total 2,666 995 4,261 167.8% -37.4%

12,163 13,101 20,930 -7.2% -41.9%























Load Factor (itinerary, %)





p.p. p.p.







p.p. p.p. Domestic 83.2 71.7 86.3 11.5 -3.1

81.4 71.6 81.5 9.8 -0.1 International 71.4 42.6 83.9 28.8 -12.5

63.4 75.9 83.0 -12.5 -19.6 Total 77.1 61.1 84.6 16.0 -7.5

71.8 74.5 82.6 -2.7 -10.7























Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





















Domestic 1,048 124 1,141 744.6% -8.2%

4,541 3,009 5,390 50.9% -15.8% International 310 11 636 2821.8% -51.2%

1,178 1,456 3,147 -19.0% -62.6% Total 1,358 135 1,777 908.4% -23.6%

5,719 4,464 8,537 28.1% -33.0%

























Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.aeromexico.com

