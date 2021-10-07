Aeromexico Reports September 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported September 2021 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 353 thousand passengers in September 2021 . Passengers carried were at 85.6% of September 2019 levels - domestic at 94.3% and international at 69.8%.

. Passengers carried were at 85.6% of levels - domestic at 94.3% and international at 69.8%. Aeromexico's total capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) was at 74.2% of September 2019 levels. Domestic capacity increased by 4.8% compared to September 2019 and international ASK recovery reached 62.7% of 2019 levels.

levels. Domestic capacity increased by 4.8% compared to and international ASK recovery reached 62.7% of 2019 levels. Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) was at 70.0% of September 2019 levels. Domestic demand increased by 3.3% compared to September 2019 and international demand is at 58.0% of 2019 levels.

levels. Domestic demand increased by 3.3% compared to and international demand is at 58.0% of 2019 levels. Aeromexico's September load factor was 77.5%, a decrease of 3.7 p.p. versus September 2019 . Domestic load factor was 77.3%, an increase of 1.9 p.p. versus August 2021 and a 1.1 p.p. decrease versus September 2019 .

. Domestic load factor was 77.3%, an increase of 1.9 p.p. versus and a 1.1 p.p. decrease versus . During September 2021 , Aeromexico announced its new nonstop service between Tegucigalpa and Mexico City starting in December with three weekly flights.



September

YTD September

2021 2020 2019 Var vs 2020 Var vs

2019

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019























RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 906 631 877 43.7% 3.3%

8,442 4,645 8,568 81.7% -1.5% International 1,422 344 2,452 313.3% -42.0%

9,549 7,563 23,589 26.3% -59.5% Total 2,329 975 3,329 138.8% -30.0%

17,991 12,208 32,157 47.4% -44.1%























ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,173 838 1,119 40.0% 4.8%

10,453 6,495 10,531 60.9% -0.7% International 1,867 717 2,979 160.4% -37.3%

14,087 12,462 27,976 13.0% -49.6% Total 3,039 1,554 4,099 95.5% -25.8%

24,540 18,956 38,507 29.5% -36.3%























Load Factor (itinerary, %)





p.p. p.p.







p.p. p.p. Domestic 77.3 75.4 78.3 1.9 -1.1

80.8 71.6 81.4 9.2 -0.6 International 77.6 50.8 82.3 26.8 -4.7

71.1 70.5 84.3 0.6 -13.2 Total 77.5 64.5 81.2 13.0 -3.7

75.3 70.9 83.5 4.4 -8.2























Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





















Domestic 960 617 1,019 55.7% -5.7%

8,838 4,800 9,704 84.1% -8.9% International 393 91 563 332.2% -30.2%

2,844 1,772 5,874 60.5% -51.6% Total 1,353 708 1,581 91.2% -14.4%

11,682 6,572 15,578 77.8% -25.0% Figures may not sum to total due to rounding. The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future

performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or

its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co



SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.aeromexico.com

