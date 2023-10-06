Aeromexico September 2023 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") reports its September 2023 operational results:

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million and 959 thousand passengers in September 2023 , an 8.3% year-on-year increase. International passengers increased by 3.9%, while domestic passengers increased by 10.1%.

, an 8.3% year-on-year increase. International passengers increased by 3.9%, while domestic passengers increased by 10.1%. Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs) increased by 6.1% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 10.8%, while domestic capacity decreased by 1.3% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs) increased by 10.8% year-on-year. International demand increased by 13.6% as compared to September 2022 . Domestic demand increased by 6.2% with respect to September 2022 .

. Domestic demand increased by 6.2% with respect to . Aeromexico's September 2023 load factor was 85.7%, a 3.7 p.p. increase as compared to September 2022 . International load factor increased by 2.1 p.p. and domestic load factor increased by 5.8 p.p.

load factor was 85.7%, a 3.7 p.p. increase as compared to . International load factor increased by 2.1 p.p. and domestic load factor increased by 5.8 p.p. Aeromexico informed that, the Aeromexico-Delta JCA will expand its operations between Mexico and the United States . Starting January 2024 , it will gradually introduce 17 new routes from seven airports in Mexico to nine destinations in the U.S., and all of these flights will be supported by Delta codeshare. By 2024, the Aeromexico-Delta JCA will offer over 90 daily flights between Mexico and the United States on nearly 60 routes.



The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

