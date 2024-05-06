AeroNet Wireless Launches 10Gbps Internet Plan: A Landmark Moment in Puerto Rico's Telecommunications Industry

The 100% Puerto Rican company invested multimillion dollars to expand and strengthen the network.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom company AeroNet Wireless announced the launch of its new 10Gbps speed Internet plan, marking an important landmark for the telecommunications sector in Puerto Rico. "We have invested millions to expand and strengthen our network, demonstrating our commitment to launching Puerto Rico to the next level of connectivity and Internet services. Our new 10Gbps plan is the first of its kind on the island, and we are confident that it will position AeroNet and Puerto Rico's telecommunications industry as a force to be reckoned with nationwide," said AeroNet's President and Founder, Gino Villarini, at an event held at Parallel 18 facilities, in San Juan.

The new 10Gbps speed service exemplifies a statement of ambition by AeroNet to lead the way with innovation through the latest technology in the telecommunications business on the island. The launch of AeroFiber 10Gbps Nex-Gen represents a leap in business connection speed, as 10 Gbps equals 10,000 Mbps (megabits per second). "This means an exceptional data transfer capacity that allows the realization of complex tasks and the execution of advanced applications at an unprecedented speed. To grasp the magnitude of this speed, AeroFiber 10Gbps is 100 times faster than conventional internet connections," explained Villarini during the launch of the new service.

According to the telecommunications businessman, the innovative service is designed to meet the growing demands of the commercial sector, offering a connection that drives efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness. This aims to ensure that businesses in Puerto Rico have access to a robust network capable of meeting the challenges of the digital age. "AeroNet is the only hybrid provider in Puerto Rico that offers the service through fiber optic and microwave. The service is available throughout the island, including Vieques and Culebra," he added.

AeroNet has designed a highly competitive pricing scale to make its new 10Gbps service affordable for the entire commercial sector, seeking to transform how businesses operate and compete. "We not only ensure an ultra-fast connection; we support every interaction with a highly trained and professional technical support team, enhancing productivity and peace of mind for our customers for a seamless service experience."

AeroNet is a renowned Internet Service Provider in Puerto Rico, USVI, and South Florida that provides an extensive range of services ranging from Internet access, data & VPNs to managed services and customized solutions. The company's core focus is to provide the most reliable and affordable high-performance internet connection to businesses of any size and type. To learn more about AeroNet Wireless, visit www.aeronetpr.com.

