Aeronix Technologies Group Names Christopher S. Koeppen Chief Executive Officer

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeronix Technologies Group (ATG), a global leader in mission systems and C6ISR, announced today that Christopher Koeppen has been appointed chief executive officer. Koeppen brings over 25 years of experience leading strategy, operations and growth across advanced technology and aerospace and defense businesses. As CEO, he will lead ATG and help drive the company's next phase of growth across its portfolio of mission-focused businesses.

Most recently, Koeppen served as Executive Vice President, General Manager, and interim CEO of Coherent Aerospace & Defense, Inc., where he led its successful divestiture into a standalone company and helped establish its ongoing value creation strategy. Across his career, Koeppen has led large global, multi-site organizations and has deep experience in innovation, operational execution, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and long-term growth.

"Chris brings a combination of strategic insight, operational rigor and growth leadership," said Michael Donner, partner at Tinicum, L.P., which owns a controlling interest in ATG. "He understands how to build and scale high-performing organizations, sharpen execution and position businesses to win in demanding markets. We are confident he is the right leader to guide ATG as it continues to grow and strengthen its portfolio."

"I'm excited to join ATG at such a pivotal moment," said Koeppen. "ATG has built a strong reputation for delivering mission-critical solutions to its customers through differentiated engineering and operational excellence at speed and scale. I look forward to working with the team to build on that foundation, accelerate growth across the portfolio, and further combine the capabilities of a scaled platform with the agility that sets ATG apart."

Koeppen's appointment reflects ATG's focus on disciplined growth, strong execution and long-term strategy while preserving the speed, responsiveness and entrepreneurial mindset that define its business.

About Aeronix Technologies Group (ATG)

With over 40 years of experience, Aeronix Technologies Group (ATG) is a global leader in mission systems and C6ISR solutions. ATG combines the capabilities of a large company with the agility of a small business, delivering advanced solutions for applications spanning ground, airborne, and space environments. ATG's expertise in ruggedized systems and its commitment to innovation make it a trusted partner for some of the most demanding industries in the world. For more information, visit https://aeronixtg.com.

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SOURCE Aeronix Technologies Group (ATG)