AeroParts Now Appoints Industry Veteran Mark Cumm as Vice President, Sales to Accelerate the Future of Aerospace Parts Commerce

Mark will report to Will Dent, AeroParts Now President and CTO, and immediately begins his new role leading sales and driving the company's go-to-market strategy. Working closely with the entire AeroParts Now leadership team, Mark will help accelerate adoption of the company's ecosystem integration platform by focusing on overall customer strategy. This includes driving customer alignment with its industry-leading sales enablement solutions and supporting AeroParts Now's customers to deliver superb experiences for their customers and trading partners.

In this key role, Mark will lead AeroParts Now's global direct and channel sales activities. Mark previously held a variety of customer- facing positions at Boeing, Eaton Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright, Arconic and most recently as Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Life-Cycle Services for MTorres America. He graduated from Radford University with a BBA in Finance and Economics.

"I'm delighted to announce the addition of Mark to lead AeroParts Now's global sales activities and help us take our business to the next level with leading Airlines, Aircraft OEMs, Parts OEMs, Parts Distributors, MRO and Aircraft Recycling customers," said Dent. "Mark is the right person for this strategic role given his demonstrated success in building strong customer partnerships and creating shared success with global customers. He will be an invaluable addition to AeroParts Now's executive team and I look forward to working more closely with him as we enable the future of aviation commerce."

"We are honored to have Mark join AeroParts Now," said Sam Simon, Chairman and Founder of Simon Group Holdings, parent company of AeroParts Now. "With his strong background in a diverse set of technology and business services, and his outstanding leadership experience at many leading aerospace companies that have successfully scaled their growth, he is the right fit for AeroParts Now as we push forward with our vision to become the de facto leader in ecosystem integration software."

"AeroParts Now is disrupting the market by looking at integration as far more than just a technology layer in an enterprise architecture, and instead as a strategic component to optimizing business processes and data flows across ecosystems," Dent said. "As the company's upward trajectory continues and as demand for the AeroParts Now platform gains further momentum, I look forward to helping our customers, partners, and prospects gain unmatched competitive advantage through what AeroParts Now is bringing to market – a wholly new, modern approach to integration technology built for driving aerospace parts sales."

AeroParts Now is a cloud-based ecosystem integration platform. Its flexible architecture allows customers to quickly integrate its turnkey, customizable commerce platform with existing systems, making it easy to connect, transform, integrate, orchestrate, and analyze B2B transactions for improved visibility across your business ecosystem. AeroParts Now empowers technical and business leaders to make better decisions, create stronger relationships with trading partners, securely drive business continuity, and accelerate growth as integration requirements change.

About AeroParts Now

AeroParts Now, a wholly owned subsidiary of Simon Group Holdings, is dedicated to advancing the aerospace industry through technological innovation that connects the dots between the industry's inventory management systems, vendors and customers. The company's comprehensive SaaS solution provides unique insights into some of the world's largest inventory management systems in real-time by allowing the systems' users to seamlessly synchronize inventory lists with existing marketplaces. AeroParts Now's groundbreaking suite of tools set a new standard for accuracy and dependability in aerospace commerce.

More information on Simon Group Holdings and its diversified investment portfolio is available at www.simongroupholdings.com .

SOURCE AeroParts Now

Related Links

https://aeropartsnow.com

