AeroParts Now Hires Wayne Trzeciak as Senior Account Manager

Trzeciak brings extensive experience in the Aviation Industry having worked for Bombardier Aerospace, HondaJet, Professional Aircraft Accessories and ATS. He held functional responsibility for supply chain, spare part sales, warehousing and logistics, component repair and overhaul, FAA repair station management, aircraft maintenance, and export/dangerous goods compliance. Additionally, Trzeciak has participated in software selection initiatives including business requirement documentation, preparing go-live plans with data cleansing and analysis throughout the software go-live to sustainment period.

Trzeciak will report to Will Dent, President and CTO and will focus on supporting AeroParts Now customers by helping identify their specific needs, understanding their business challenges, and working with them to deliver APN solutions.

"I am excited to announce the addition of Wayne to the AeroParts Now team," said Dent. "His experience and knowledge of the spare parts business will prove invaluable to our future growth. Wayne will also offer our customers the unique experience of having an industry veteran's understanding of their business needs and expectations from the early stages of product introduction to sustainment, while also delivering the highest level of customer service and engagement."

Sam Simon, Founder, Chairman & Owner of Simon Group Holdings, parent company of AeroParts Now, said, "We have put together a first-class team that is highly experienced in aerospace and positions our customers to lead the way in the digital transformation of the part selling and buying business. Wayne Trzeciak rounds out this team with his experience working in supply chain leadership roles inside of large aerospace manufacturers and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities."

Trzeciak and the AeroParts Now team will be demonstrating the groundbreaking parts sales software ecosystem at the NBAA-BACE convention, booth 8014, in Las Vegas, October 22 through 24. Attendees are encouraged to schedule appointments via sales@aeropartsnow.com to learn how they can dramatically accelerate their parts sales operations.

About AeroParts Now

AeroParts Now, a wholly owned subsidiary of Simon Group Holdings, is dedicated to advancing the aerospace industry through technological innovation that connects the dots between the industry's inventory management systems, vendors and customers. The company's comprehensive SaaS solution provides unique insights into some of the world's largest inventory management systems in real-time by allowing the systems' users to seamlessly synchronize inventory lists with existing marketplaces. AeroParts Now's groundbreaking suite of tools set a new standard for accuracy and dependability in aerospace commerce.

More information on Simon Group Holdings and its diversified investment portfolio is available at www.simongroupholdings.com.

SOURCE AeroParts Now