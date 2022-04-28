Aeropay and Flowhub Announce Contactless Payments Integration

Cannabis retailers using Flowhub's point-of-sale platform can now offer compliant, cashless payments to customers

CHICAGO and DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropay, the cannabis industry's leading digital payments provider, and Flowhub, the leading national cannabis point-of-sale platform for dispensaries, have announced an integration partnership to enable ACH payments via Aeropay for over 1,000 dispensaries powered by Flowhub's software. Retailers using Flowhub can now offer cashless payments at checkout, which increases sales by more than 25% per transaction, based on data from Aeropay.

Flowhub

"Flowhub is a leading platform for cannabis retailers across the country, and this integration will allow thousands of businesses to offer a modern and efficient shopping experience," said Daniel Muller, CEO and founder of Aeropay. "This partnership is a consequential milestone in Aeropay's mission to help cannabis businesses efficiently scale by eliminating operational friction points. We look forward to extending compliant omnichannel payment solutions to even more dispensaries and brands as consumer demand for contactless alternatives to cash payments accelerates."

This integration makes checkout convenient and easy: By simply scanning a QR code, customers can complete their purchase without cash or cards. They simply link to their bank and pay.

Several of the cannabis industry's largest dispensaries and delivery companies utilize Aeropay's payment processing solutions to optimize their operations and retail experiences. Aeropay's payment method facilitates reliable and compliant payments for cannabis businesses across the United States.

"Flowhub is proud to work with Aeropay as our first ACH payments integration partner," said Kyle Sherman, founder and CEO of Flowhub. "Both teams are committed to helping make cannabis products more easily accessible to consumers and reduce reliance on cash. This integration is a stepping stone for innovative payment processing of legal cannabis sales."

Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually while simplifying compliance and operational workflows for retailers. In October 2021, the company received $19 million in strategic funding from a consortium led by venture firms Headline and Poseidon, including a personal investment from Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a financial technology company providing alternative payment processing solutions to state-legal cannabis businesses. With Aeropay, cannabis businesses can offer a compliant and cashless digital payment option to their customers. Aeropay has regulatory approval in every state that it operates in. For more information, visit www.aeropay.com or email [email protected]

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

732-642-6446

[email protected]

About Flowhub

Flowhub is the leading national cannabis retail software company that helps dispensaries by providing compliance, point of sale, payments, inventory tracking, and business intelligence solutions. As the first Metrc integrator with first-to-market mobile check in and inventory management applications, Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually and empowers more than 1,000 cannabis retailers to simplify their daily dispensary workflows. Flowhub is proud to be a founding director of the U.S. Cannabis Council, an organization committed to advancing social equity and federal cannabis legalization. Flowhub has awarded over $3 million in free software products through its social equity program. Founded in Denver in 2015, Flowhub is a privately held, remote-first company. Investors include Headline, Poseidon, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and Evolv Ventures (The Kraft Heinz Company venture arm), the founders of Venmo, and more. For more information visit flowhub.com .

SOURCE Aeropay