AeroPay and Olla Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Digital Payments to eCommerce for the Cannabis Industry

CHICAGO and SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPay, a leading financial technology company providing compliant payment processing solutions to cannabis businesses, and Olla, a revolutionary eCommerce platform built for cannabis retailers, announced a strategic partnership to bring digital payments to eCommerce for the cannabis industry. The partnership centers around an integration that enables cannabis retailers to offer AeroPay as a cashless payment method to customers ordering online through their white-labeled eCommerce sites powered by Olla.

"We're beyond excited to introduce seamless, cash-free payments to Olla's platform," said Nico Nezhat, CEO and Co-Founder of Olla. "Our partnership with AeroPay allows us to provide a proven solution that delivers a convenient and completely contactless experience for cannabis retailers and their customers alike."

Payments made using AeroPay will be facilitated through a secure bank-to-bank transfer between the customer and the retailer, eliminating large quantities of cash common in the cannabis industry. For first time AeroPay users, the sign-up process is two simple steps — create an AeroPay account and link their bank. After that, payments can be completed with a single click.

Customers have the ability to pay using AeroPay when placing orders from dispensaries for in-store pickup, curbside pickup, home delivery, and in-store self-serve kiosks. The entire experience, including the highly-responsive mobile-first design, was created to make shopping on-the-go easy for customers.

"We have been extremely impressed by the modern online ordering engine the team at Olla has built," said Daniel Muller, CEO & Founder of AeroPay. "Together, we are empowering cannabis businesses with the tools to give their customers an experience similar to those they are used to in more traditional, less regulated industries."

Both companies also have in-store solutions for cannabis retailers and they plan to work together to continue finding further efficiencies they can bring to the often underserved cannabis market.

"The team at AeroPay has been a dream to collaborate with. When looking for a payments partner, we were blown away by the simplicity and quality of their product - especially the speed of payouts for retailers," said Nezhat. "We're excited to keep building off our initial momentum and innovating together to bring even more value to the cannabis industry."

"This is just the first step in what we believe will be a partnership that will define the future of eCommerce for cannabis businesses," said Muller. "In many ways, we think cannabis as an industry can be a great space for this type of innovation that can eventually extend outward to other industries."

About AeroPay

AeroPay is a financial technology company providing alternative payment processing solutions to state legal cannabis businesses. With AeroPay, cannabis businesses can offer a convenient and contactless digital payment option to their customers, suppliers, and business partners. AeroPay has been approved to work in every state where cannabis businesses can legally operate as well as Washington D.C.

About Olla

Olla empowers cannabis retailers with a next-gen eCommerce platform, driving sales, engagement and customer loyalty through it's customizable mobile-first interface and powerful marketing tools. Offering online pre-order, curbside pickup, home delivery & interactive in-store ordering, Olla powers retailers nationwide, transacting over a quarter-billion dollars in orders in 2020. In an industry crowded with competing self-branded online marketplace companies, Olla stands alone with its white labeled digital-commerce platform.

