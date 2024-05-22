Aeroplex/Aerolease Group Announces Leadership Change: Barry Rondinella to Serve as Interim CEO

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Majority-in-Interest owners of Aeroplex/Aerolease Group (the Aerolease Companies) announced today that they have voted to remove Curt Castagna as CEO/Managing Member and have begun a nationwide search for a new executive to lead the Aerolease Companies.

ADK Executive Search, which was retained by the Aerolease Companies to conduct a nationwide search for a new leader, assigned Barry Rondinella, who has a strong background in aviation leadership, to serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found. Tenants can expect the same exceptional service they have received for generations from the family-owned business.

The Aerolease Companies had hoped for a peaceful separation and told Mr. Castagna they would work on mutually beneficial terms. That has not occurred. As a result, on May 17, 2024, the Aerolease Companies filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County against Mr. Castagna alleging claims for Conversion, Breach of Fiduciary Duty, Unfair Competition and Violation of the Comprehensive Computer Data and Access Fraud Act. The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Castagna formed a competing entity called Aeroplex Group Partners LLC ("AGP"), a consulting company that also manages airport hangars throughout Southern California, and used the Aerolease Companies' resources and employees to fund this venture and siphon business away from the Aerolease Companies. The lawsuit also alleges that following his termination Mr. Castagna took steps to interfere with the Aerolease Companies' operations by refusing to provide needed access to the companies' IT systems, removing backup computer server hard drives, locking the owners of the Aerolease Companies out of their offices, instructing employees to go home, refusing to provide key cards, and misappropriating company equipment including his company-provided car, computer, and mobile phone.

"The Aerolease companies' owners had hoped for a peaceful transition, but instead Mr. Castagna left the members with no option but to pursue litigation," said Stuart Pfeifer, spokesman for the Aerolease Companies. "Aerolease is extremely confident in its interim leadership and Aerolease tenants should expect the same exceptional service that this family-owned business has provided for generations."

About Aeroplex/Aerolease Group

For almost 50 years, the Aerolease Companies have owned, operated, leased, and managed hangar facilities and other property at the Van Nuys and Long Beach airports in Los Angeles County. Today, Aerolease proudly services some of the largest aviation companies in the world and carefully safeguards hundreds of millions of dollars in planes and other property. Aerolease has a pristine reputation for adhering to Airport rules and regulations, and manages airport hangars for fortune 500 companies.

