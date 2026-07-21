Aeroponic Gardening Leader Tower Garden Launches Dedicated School Portal

Tower Garden for Schools Support STEM Learning and Healthy Habits for Schools K-12

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Garden, a leader in aeroponic gardening systems announces the launch of its new Tower Garden for Schools portal, a dedicated online resource designed to help K–12 schools implement and sustain aeroponic garden programs.

Tower Garden's aeroponic growing system.

Tower Garden for Schools provides educators with curriculum connections, implementation guides, funding resources, training materials, and real-world success stories all in one place. The scalable system works for schools of any size all with the goal is to make it easier for schools to integrate hands-on growing into STEM education, wellness initiatives, and nutrition programs.

Using aeroponic technology, Tower Garden systems allow students to grow fresh produce indoors or outdoors, year-round, without soil and using minimal space. As students move from seed to harvest, they engage directly with plant science, nutrition, and sustainability while developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Maximize the Classroom Experience with Curriculum Support and Resources:

With Tower Garden, the experience provides multifaceted learning including cultivating curiosity, critical thinking, and healthy habits. As students grow their own fresh, nutrient-rich produce, they gain a hands-on understanding of plant science, nutrition, and sustainability. Observing the transformation from seed to harvest deepens their connection to the food they eat, but also inspires informed choices that support both personal wellness and a lifelong love of learning.

As an added benefit, Tower Garden is proud to provide downloadable curriculum support to allow teachers to maximize the learning experience available at no cost.

Since launching in 2012, Tower Garden has been used in over 10,000 schools and educational communities nationwide with tremendous results. Educators have shared the way growing together has impacted both students and the greater community:

"At John Adams, students in the after-school program have learned how to grow aeroponically," said Marie Morud, Farm to School Coordinator with Healthy Harvest of North Iowa. "They grew a variety of greens and herbs, sugar snap peas that they shared with classmates and teachers, and even made a strawberry salad. The Clear Lake Public Library has grown greens and purple bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, chives, peppers, and beans. Healthy Harvest of North Iowa and library staff maintain the garden together, and the produce supports a small food pantry inside the library lobby. It's become a meaningful asset to the community and continues to grow."

"Tower Garden has always been a supporter of education and the many benefits to students, teachers and entire communities that have the opportunity for hands-on plant science learning," said James Coffman, Vice President, Global Tower Garden. "We are proud to now have this dedicated destination for educators to place orders, find resources and materials and this is very much in line with our mission for a healthier, more sustainable future for all."

The new Tower Garden Schools platform will continue to be populated with ever changing materials for evolving STEM standards, farm-to-school efforts and student engagement ideas.

About Tower Garden

Founded in 2012, Tower Garden designs aeroponic growing systems used in homes, schools, restaurants, community spaces, and commercial farms worldwide. The company's Tower Farms division operates in more than 50 countries, providing scalable aeroponic solutions for larger agricultural operations.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Tower Garden became an independent company in 2024 and remains focused on expanding access to fresh food through innovative growing technology.

PR:

Elizabeth Bergman

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SOURCE Tower Garden