Aeroponics: A Game-Changer in Agriculture with a Projected CAGR of 14.19%, Valued at USD 953.4 Million in 2022

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aeroponics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aeroponics market, valued at US$ 953.4 million in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.19% during the period 2023-2028. 

Aeroponics: A Sustainable and Innovative Farming Solution

Aeroponics, an advanced hydroponics method, involves cultivating a variety of crops in a controlled mist-based environment, eliminating the need for soil-filled pots. Plants are suspended in the air, and their root structures are periodically nourished with nutrient-enriched solutions. This innovative approach utilizes low-pressure, high-pressure, and ultrasonic fogger systems, along with advanced sensors, lighting, and climate control monitors. In comparison to traditional farming, aeroponics offers higher crop yields, minimal water and space requirements, and generates zero toxic waste. It also accelerates plant growth, mitigates pest infestations, enables year-round production, and demands minimal maintenance.

Key Market Trends Driving Growth

The global aeroponics market is experiencing significant growth driven by the expanding agriculture industry, increased adoption of indoor and vertical farming practices, and a rising demand for organic, disease-free food products. Aeroponics systems promote the cultivation of organic food without the need for synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or growth regulators. Shrinking arable land for traditional farming practices is further fueling the market's expansion. Technological advancements, such as automated lighting and irrigation systems, smartphone application-based monitoring, and greenhouse solutions with retractable roofs, are contributing to market growth. Extensive research and development activities and favorable government policies are also expected to boost the market.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of sub-segments within the global aeroponics market, including forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on components and applications.

Breakup by Component:

  • Lighting
  • Irrigation Component
  • Sensor
  • Climate Control
  • Building Material
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Indoor Farming
  • Outdoor Farming

Breakup by Region:

North America:

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific:

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America:

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the aeroponics industry features prominent players, including AERO Development Corp, AeroFarms, Altius Farms, BrightFarms, CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., and Ponics Technologies.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global aeroponics market performed, and what is the outlook for the coming years?
  • What impact has COVID-19 had on the global aeroponics market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakdown of the market by component?
  • What is the breakdown of the market by application?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the market structure, and who are the key players?
  • What is the level of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcddxg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

OpenStack Revolutionizes Cloud Services with Cost-Efficiency and Operational Effectiveness, Driving Market Expansion

OpenStack Revolutionizes Cloud Services with Cost-Efficiency and Operational Effectiveness, Driving Market Expansion

The "OpenStack Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Streaming Analytics Market Set to Skyrocket with a Projected CAGR of 25.87%, Reaching $54.1 Billion by 2028

Global Streaming Analytics Market Set to Skyrocket with a Projected CAGR of 25.87%, Reaching $54.1 Billion by 2028

The "Streaming Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.