Aeroponics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.12 billion with 31% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Aeroponics Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Low Pressure Aeroponics: The aeroponics market share growth in the low pressure aeroponics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Low pressure aeroponics basically delivers the mist to the roots of the plants at a low pressure along with the large droplets. The demand for LPA is expected to increase as this method is easy to set up and maintain. Also, most LPA systems generally run 24x7, constantly wetting the roots of the plants, and they can be built from easily acquirable tools and parts. Therefore, owing to these benefits, the demand for LPA is expected to increase during the forecast period, and, thereby expected to fuel the growth of the aeroponics market.

High Pressure Aeroponics

Geography

APAC: 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the aeroponics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is Europe . The increasing popularity of organic food products and a disease-free environment in the agricultural industry will facilitate the aeroponics market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Aeroponics Market Vendor Analysis

The aeroponics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

The aeroponics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aeroponics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AeroFarms LLC, Altius Farms, Barton Breeze Pvt. Ltd., Bifarm Tech Inc., Biopolus, Bowery Farming Inc., BrightFarms Inc., CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., GnomeWorks, Hexagro Urban Farming Srl, LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., Neofarms GmbH, Ponics Technologies, Siddhi Vinayak Agri Processing Pvt. Ltd., Spirit Leaf, Stog, and TectoBio are some of the major market participants.

Companies are launching innovative solutions to garner a competitive edge in the market. For instance, AeroFarms LLC offers indoor vertical farming that uniquely uses proprietary aeroponics to optimize growing. The company offers aeroponic technology to mist the roots of plants with targeted nutrients, water, and oxygen.

Aeroponics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aeroponics market report covers the following areas:

Aeroponics Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aeroponics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aeroponics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aeroponics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aeroponics market vendors

Aeroponics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.19 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroFarms LLC, Altius Farms, Barton Breeze Pvt. Ltd., Bifarm Tech Inc., Biopolus, Bowery Farming Inc., BrightFarms Inc., CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., GnomeWorks, Hexagro Urban Farming Srl, LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., Neofarms GmbH, Ponics Technologies, Siddhi Vinayak Agri Processing Pvt. Ltd., Spirit Leaf, Stog, and TectoBio Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

