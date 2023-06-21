Aeroponics Market Size to Grow by USD 2,928.87 million, Europe contributes 32% to the growth; Growing inclination toward vertical aeroponics farming technologies with patented systems will be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aeroponics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.84% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,928.87 million according to the latest report from Technavio. Discover aeroponics market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aeroponics Market 2023-2027

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aeroponics market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The global aeroponics market is fragmented due to numerous regional and global vendors, increasing the competition among vendors. These vendors compete based on type, price, and quality of products. The aloe vera-based drinks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Aerofarms: Key Offering: The company offers aeroponics solutions such as FlavorSpectrum.

The company offers aeroponics solutions such as FlavorSpectrum. Aessensegrows: Key Offering: The company offers aeroponics solutions such as AEtrium System.

The company offers aeroponics solutions such as AEtrium System. Altiusfarms: Key Offering: The company offers aeroponics solutions such as Brassica Mix, Wildfire Mix, Astro Arugula.

Read a Sample Report for Insights on the market scope and value chain analysis

Aeroponics Market - Key Market Segments

This aeroponics report extensively covers market segmentation by product (low pressure aeroponics, high pressure aeroponics, and ultrasonic fogger aeroponics), type (indoor farming and outdoor farming), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Low-pressure aeroponics is one type of aeroponic cultivation system. Low-pressure aeroponics produces a mist spray with much larger droplet sizes. In low-pressure aeroponics, roots are suspended in air or partially in nutrient solutions. Low-pressure aeroponics essentially delivers mist and large droplets of water to plant roots at low pressure. Demand for this method is expected to increase due to the ease of setup and maintenance of low-pressure aeroponics. Also, most low pressure air growing systems typically run 24/7 to keep the plant roots moist at all times. They are built from readily available tools and parts.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe: Demand for aeroponics is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the growing popularity of organic foods and disease-free environments in European agribusiness. Additionally, aeroponics is growing in popularity due to its operational safety, simplicity and efficiency. Moreover, the key features of aeroponics, such as reduced water consumption and minimal land use, are expected to increase the demand for cultivated crops. Aeroponic systems take advantage of vertical distance for greenhouse production and cultivation. This is expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Additionally, aeroponics are growing in popularity due to their myriad health benefits. Plants grown using aeroponic methods require less fertilizer, less space and less water. In Europe, growing interest in sustainable agriculture is expected to spur the growth of the regional market.

Download Sample Report PDF to gain insights on the Segment-wise and Regional Contribution

Aeroponics Market Vendor Analysis

The aeroponics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

The aeroponics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aeroponics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AeroFarms LLC, AEssense Corp., AgriHouse Brands Ltd., Altius Farms, Barton Breeze Pvt. Ltd., Bifarm Tech Inc., Biopolus, Bowery Farming Inc., CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., Future Growing LLC, Good Life Growing, Hexagro Urban Farming Srl, LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., Neofarms GmbH, Ponics Technologies, Saveer Biotech Ltd., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and WayCool are some of the major market participants.

Companies are launching innovative solutions to garner a competitive edge in the market. For instance, AeroFarms LLC offers indoor vertical farming that uniquely uses proprietary aeroponics to optimize growing. The company offers aeroponic technology to mist the roots of plants with targeted nutrients, water, and oxygen.

Want to know more about strategic initiatives and product offerings, Download Sample Report

Aeroponics Market

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aeroponics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aeroponics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aeroponics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aeroponics market vendors

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Aeroponics Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Limited arable land for agricultural usage is the prominent factor driving the market

Efficient use of land and water and shrinking agricultural land are jeopardizing the food security of a growing world population.

Aeroponic farming, used in most vertical farms, uses nearly 85-90% less water than conventional farming, supporting crop cultivation in drought-affected countries. increase. Aeroponic farming techniques allow farmers to achieve high quality yields in small spaces. Aeroponics does not require pesticides, so it does not produce hazardous waste or harm the soil.

Since the habitable area on the earth is limited to about 13 billion hectares, population growth is a major problem. This has led people to switch from traditional farming techniques to sustainable methods to meet the widening gap between supply and demand. Therefore, the decrease in agricultural land is expected to increase the demand for aeroponics, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Growing inclination toward vertical aeroponics farming technologies with patented systems is a key trend prevailing in the market

Patents can be used by manufacturers to protect the advanced capabilities of aeroponics technology. Manufacturers can also gain a competitive advantage in the global aeroponics market by offering technology with patented systems. It can also offer unique benefits to end-users by ensuring higher performance compared to other agricultural technologies offered by its competitors, resulting in a growing customer base across different regions during the forecast period. helps to expand the

AeroFarms offers patented aeroponics technology for shorter harvest cycles, food safety and reduced environmental impact. The company's intelligent aeroponics technology uses 95% less water than field farming and 40% less water than hydroponics. Therefore, the use of aeroponics technology will enable end-users to realize further cost savings, thereby driving the market forward. Aeroponics technology also uses LED lights to generate specific light for each plant, ensuring the intensity, frequency and greenhouse lighting required for photosynthesis in an energy-efficient manner. The technology also includes smart nutrition, smart data, smart substrates, smart pest control and smart scaling. AeroFarms uses a patented reusable cloth medium for seeding, germination, growing and harvesting. Hence, the increasing trend toward vertical aeroponics farming technology with patented systems is expected to drive the growth of the global aeroponics market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Limitation of aeroponics is a challenge impeding the growth of the global aeroponics market.

Aeroponics is not suitable for growing all types of plants and vegetables. Few vegetables and fruits can be grown in a controlled environment using aeroponics. Therefore, farmers can only grow a limited variety of fruits and vegetables using aeroponics technology. Cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, strawberries, and herbs such as mint and basil are some of the popular crops that can be grown using aeroponics. This will encourage farmers to adopt traditional farming to grow other fruits and vegetables for higher profitability. Domestic crops such as wheat, barley, corn and rice are mostly grown using traditional farming methods. Similarly, high-calorie root crops only thrive when grown outdoors. Therefore, the limitations of aeroponics are likely to affect market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aeroponics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,928.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.67 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AeroFarms LLC, AEssense Corp., AgriHouse Brands Ltd., Altius Farms, Barton Breeze Pvt. Ltd., Bifarm Tech Inc., Biopolus, Bowery Farming Inc., CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., Future Growing LLC, Good Life Growing, Hexagro Urban Farming Srl, LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., Neofarms GmbH, Ponics Technologies, Saveer Biotech Ltd., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and WayCool Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

