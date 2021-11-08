AeroSafe Global Named to 2021 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately Owned Companies

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global, a leading provider of cold chain solutions to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, specialty pharmacy and medical device industries, today announced that it earned the No. 8 spot on the 2021 Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. The company, which also ranked No. 1316 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies, experienced more than 300% revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, in part due to its critical role in the safe, efficient and sustainable delivery of over 100 million COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

AeroSafe Global's innovative packaging technology, cost-efficient reuse business model and advanced data tracking and analytics are prized by its customers, including 12 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies.

"Our growth over the last several years shows no signs of slowing down and I'm incredibly proud of the team whose hard work is making it all possible," said AeroSafe Global CEO Jay McHarg. "Our employees' commitment to ensuring everything from pandemic vaccines to immunotherapies to the medicines people rely on daily reach their destination safely is critical, especially when the stakes are as high as they are today. I call our employees 'life-changers' because it is their collective passion for innovation and patient quality of life that enables us to own this vital role in the healthcare ecosystem."

Greater Rochester Chamber President and CEO Bob Duffy said, "The Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 program serves as the perfect illustration that Rochester has indeed moved from a company town of a few major employers to a place made up of industry from every sector. This year we are excited to see a strong cross-section of well-established companies and startups competing for a coveted spot on the list. The 2021 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 companies employ close to 67,000 people and reported total revenue of over $14 billion in the most recent fiscal year. The economic impact generated by these businesses has real and lasting influence on our community, and we are proud to have them in our region."

In addition to the company's second consecutive top ten ranking on the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 List, AeroSafe Global CEO Jay McHarg received the Chamber's 2020 Business Person of the Year award earlier this year. The company was also recently recognized by the Rochester Business Journal and Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association for excellence in manufacturing, taking home top honors in both the Manufacturing Innovation and COVID-19 Innovation categories at the 2021 Technology and Manufacturing Awards. To accommodate its significant momentum and employee growth, the company just completed its move into 160,000 square feet of newly renovated office space in the historic Gerber baby food factory campus.

