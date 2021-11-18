AeroSafe Global Ranked the 334th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global , a leading provider of cold chain solutions to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, specialty pharmacy and medical device industries, today announced it ranked number 334 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. AeroSafe Global achieved record revenue growth of more than 300% from 2017 to 2020.

AeroSafe Global's record growth has been fueled by the application of its patented innovations around therapies requiring cold chain packaging, handling and logistics, such as the COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, AeroSafe Global more than doubled production of its reusable temperature-controlled containers from 2019 to 2020 and is on track for more impressive growth in 2021. To date, the company has helped deliver more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccines around the world, in addition to other specialized, lifesaving therapies.

"We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America and proud of the innovation we have brought to bear to help address a global crisis," said AeroSafe Global CEO Jay McHarg. "My team has been steadfast in its dedication to providing solutions for our biopharmaceutical partners and the patients that rely on prescription therapies for their quality of life. I can't say it enough, it is the commitment and hard work of every single AeroSafe team member that has made this growth possible."

AeroSafe Global counts the majority of the 20 largest pharmaceutical companies as customers, providing a streamlined solution for the entire cold chain from manufacturer to patient. In addition to making the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, AeroSafe Global was recently ranked number 1316 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing companies and number 8 on the 2021 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers improve patient lives by owning the safe, efficient delivery of temperature-sensitive therapeutics from pandemic vaccines to immunotherapies and the medicines people rely on daily. With patented cold chain technology, an innovative digital platform, and focus on enhancing environmental sustainability through a re-use model, the company embeds intelligence into every phase of the supply chain journey for 100% certainty. For additional information, please visit https://www.aerosafeglobal.com/

Media Contact:

Jen Crowley

Director, Marketing

AeroSafe Global

[email protected]

585-504-1769

SOURCE AeroSafe Global