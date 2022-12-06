AeroSafe Global Receives ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Certification

Certification Reflects the Cold Chain Leader's Commitment to Sustainability

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global, the leading provider of cold chain services for the safe and sustainable delivery of biopharmaceuticals, announced today that it has achieved the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 14001:2015 environmental management certification for all of its operations in the United States.

Compared to the industry status quo of EPS (expanded polystyrene, or Styrofoam), AeroSafe's solutions can provide Global Warming Potential (CO2) savings of more than 65%, water savings of over 80%, energy savings of over 60%, and landfill savings of over 90%.

This certification reaffirms AeroSafe's high level of commitment to its environmental management system. Compared to the industry status quo of EPS (expanded polystyrene, or Styrofoam), AeroSafe's solutions can provide Global Warming Potential (CO2) savings of more than 65%, water savings of over 80%, energy savings of over 60%, and landfill savings of over 90%.

"Sustainability has been, and will continue to be, the cornerstone for AeroSafe's business model," said AeroSafe Global CEO, Jay McHarg. "This certification validates our best practices in monitoring and minimizing negative impacts on the environment."

AeroSafe Global was audited by an independent and objective registration and certification agency to ensure the company's policies conformed to the ISO standards. ISO 14001:2015 specifies the requirements an organization must meet to enhance environmental performance. It is intended for organizations seeking to manage their environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner to contribute to sustainability.

In addition to ISO 14001:2015, AeroSafe is ISO 9001 certified. ISO 9001 is defined as the international standard for quality management systems. Organizations use the standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global is the pioneer and leader in providing Cold Chain as a Service (CCaaS) to ensure the safe, sustainable delivery and effective use of pharmaceuticals to improve patient lives. Its comprehensive service offering, including supply chain services, control tower services, and patient/provider engagement services, adds value beyond its customized, reusable thermal packaging and IoT devices. AeroSafe's patented technologies, coupled with its focus on environmental sustainability, build the foundation for its innovative solutions to address the entire supply chain lifecycle. For additional information, please visit https://www.aerosafeglobal.com/.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Venafro

(585) 328-2140

[email protected]

SOURCE AeroSafe Global