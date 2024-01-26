Aeroseal Named Cleantech Group "Company of the Year"

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleantech Group names Aeroseal, a pioneering force in the Climate Tech industry, as its "Company of the Year" for North America. The selection process included companies making significant progress in championing sustainable innovation.

This additional award comes after Aeroseal proudly announced inclusion in the Cleantech Group's 2024 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list serving as a definitive guide to the top companies offering notable contributions and solutions to the eminent global climate challenges we face.

"In this era of climate stuckness, when the mood music gets a bit gloomy, these distinguished companies remind us that transformative solutions are continuing to make remarkable progress around the world," said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group.

Aeroseal CEO Amit Gupta accepted the honor at an awards dinner in San Francisco on January 22.

"Aeroseal is incredibly proud to not only have been selected as part of the 2024 Global Cleantech 100, but even more so to have been named 'Company of the Year' among that group," said Aeroseal CEO, Amit Gupta. "These awards are a further testament to the work Aeroseal is doing to make a significant impact on the world's energy use."

The selection process involved 25,435 nominations originating from over 65 countries. The nominees underwent thorough evaluation, resulting in a short list reviewed by the 80 members of the Cleantech Group's Expert Panel, consisting of prominent investors and corporate executives actively engaged in technology and innovation scouting. Aeroseal achieved the distinction of the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 North American Company of the Year, by earning the highest rating in this year's list.

Aeroseal's mission is to revolutionize the way buildings consume energy, drastically reducing their carbon emissions in a simple, safe, and cost-effective way. Employing groundbreaking automated technology, Aeroseal's non-toxic, water-based sealant efficiently seals air leaks in both ducts and the building envelope itself, ensuring that your air goes where you need it and not where you don't.

About Aeroseal
Aeroseal offers cutting-edge air-sealing solutions for HVAC ductwork and building envelopes, enhancing energy efficiency and indoor air quality. Widely acknowledged for patented technologies that minimize energy waste and optimize building and HVAC system performance, Aeroseal has sealed over 250,000 buildings globally, spanning homes, hospitals, schools, government facilities, hotels, and offices. This commitment has resulted in billions of dollars in energy savings. Learn more at www.aeroseal.com.

