Aerosol Market Size Was USD 61.21 Billion in 2020 And Is Expected to Reach USD 82.49 Billion in 2028: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled 'Aerosol Market Analysis By Application (Personal Care, Household, Automotive & Industrial, Food, Paints, and Medical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA), Global Trends, Analysis, Growth And Forecast To 2028.'

According to latest analysis by Reports and Data, the global aerosol market size was USD 61.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 82.49 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, 2021–2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Aerosols use compressed gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide as propellants to deliver a steady stream of contents or formulations in a container. Containers are ideally steel or aluminum to ensure leak-proof and to ensure safety against contamination and evaporation. Increasing demand for personal care products such as hair sprays and deodorants, and rising demand for coatings, cleaning agents, air fresheners, insecticides, and a variety of other products globally are some key factors driving rapid market revenue growth. Gel toothpastes, lotions and hydrating creams, cream foundations, self-tanners, makeup setting sprays, and thermal waters sunscreen are some personal care items that use aerosols. Aerosols are used in the healthcare sector in products such as disinfectants, inhalers, anesthetic preparations, and various other products.

Ongoing research and development initiatives and private investments in personal care, household, food, automotive and industrial, medical, and paint products are some factors expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Rising government emphasis on sustainability and greener economy has been resulting in rapid adoption of eco-friendly packaging products across various industries and sectors in the recent past. Aerosol product containers are ecofriendly and can be fully recycled. In addition, development and launch of more advanced aerosol products has been opening up new and more lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the global aerosol market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Personal care leads among application segments:

Personal care segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, driven by rising demand for hair care products and deodorants. The demand for personal care products has registered a sharp rise in emerging economies owing to transformed lifestyle, emphasis on gender-specific products and rising consumer spending.

Automotive segment supporting market growth:

The automotive segment accounted for significantly larger revenue share in 2020, attributed to high demand for aerosol products such as spray paints and automotive cleaning agents, rising sales of vehicles, anti-fog agents, and lubricants.

Medical segment maintains steady growth:

The medical segment revenue growth is supported by high demand for dry powder respiratory inhalers and metered dose inhalers, especially in developed countries. Increasing pollution levels and increase in number of individuals reporting asthma conditions are key factors driving market growth.

North America accounts for robust revenue share:

North America accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of aerosol, and rapid growth in the automotive industry in countries in the region.

Europe leads in terms of revenue share:

Europe accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue going ahead. Robust revenue share can be attributed to the region being the leading producer of aerosol products.

Asia Pacific registers fastest CAGR:

Asia Pacific market accounted for substantially large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization coupled with expanding infrastructural developments in developing countries in Asia Pacific is expected to continue to drive steady demand for aerosol in paints and household products.

Major Companies in the Market:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Procter & Gamble Company

S C Johnson & Son, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Unilever PLC

Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A.

Thymes LLC

Ball Corporation

CCL Industries

China Cans Holding Ltd.

Nampak Limited

Mitani Valve Co. Ltd.

Exal Corporation

Lindal Group Holding GmbH

BWAY Corporation

Aptar Group

Crown Holdings

Bharat Containers

Precision Valve Corporation

Alucon PCL

TUBEX Group

Summit Packaging Systems Ltd.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global aerosol market on the basis of application and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Personal Care

Deodorants



Hair Mousse



Hair Spray



Shaving Mousse/Foam



Others

Household

Insecticides & Plant Protection



Air Fresheners



Furniture & Wax Polishes



Others

Automotive & Industrial

Greases



Lubricants



Spray Oils



Cleaners

Food

Oils



Whipped Cream



Edible Mousse



Sprayable Flavor

Paints

Medical

Inhaler



Topical Application



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

