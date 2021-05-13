Aerosol Packaging Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2021-2025|Growing Focus Toward Sustainable Approach In Packaging to upheave Growth|Technavio
May 13, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 13.39 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the aerosol packaging market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aero pack Industries Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Bharat Containers Pvt. Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Lindal Group Holding GmbH, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, and TUBEX Holding GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for aerosol packaging in the cosmetic and personal care industry and the growing focus toward a sustainable approach in packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aerosol Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Aerosol Packaging Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Cosmetics And Personal Care
- Home Care
- Automotive And Industrial
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Aerosol Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the aerosol packaging market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aero pack Industries Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Bharat Containers Pvt. Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Lindal Group Holding GmbH, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, and TUBEX Holding GmbH.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Aerosol Packaging Market size
- Aerosol Packaging Market trends
- Aerosol Packaging Market industry analysis
Significant demand for sterile packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of stringent regulations may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aerosol packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Aerosol Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aerosol packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aerosol packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aerosol packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerosol packaging market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aero pack Industries Inc.
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Bharat Containers Pvt. Ltd.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Lindal Group Holding GmbH
- MAUSER Corporate GmbH
- TUBEX Holding GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
