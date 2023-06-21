Aerosol Propellant Market size to grow by USD 3,668.05 million from 2022 to 2027: Rapid growth of the personal care industry to be a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerosol propellant market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,668.05 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.01%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid growth of the personal care industry, several benefits of aerosol propellants, and increased spending on personal care products. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerosol Propellant Market 2023-2027

The rapid growth of the personal care industry is driving the market growth. The increasing preference for aerosol products and the growing personal care industry will provide growth opportunities in the market. Various household products, such as air fresheners, disinfectants, and insect repellents, use aerosols. The growing use of such products in the automotive and construction sectors also leads to market expansion. For instance, aerosol paints are used to add details to cars and bicycles and repair dents and scratches. Product innovations such as the development of airless cans with environment-friendly propellants and steel monoblocks will further boost the growth of the global aerosol propellant market during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Aztec Aerosols Ltd., Brothers Gas Bottling and Distribution Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC., Grillo Werke AG, GTS SPA, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, Mexichem UK Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., National Gas Co., Repsol SA, Shell plc, Sumitomo Corp., The Chemours Co., Viatris Inc., and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

The market is segmented by type (compressed gas and liquified gas), application (personal care, household, medical, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Segmentation by type

The compressed gas segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Aerosol propellants are used in various household products, such as air fresheners, fabric care products, waxes and polishes, and kitchen cleaning products. Aerosol inhalers provide quick relief to patients. The increasing awareness about hygiene among consumers and the need for early treatment of respiratory diseases have fueled the demand for aerosols. Thus, owing to these factors, the global aerosol propellant market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this aerosol propellant market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aerosol propellant market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aerosol propellant market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aerosol propellant market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aerosol propellant market vendors

Related Reports:

The aerosol refrigerants market size is expected to increase by USD 477.87 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentations by product (aluminum and steel) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The aerosol packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 13.39 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.68%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end user (cosmetics and personal care, home care, automotive and industrial, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Aerosol Propellant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,668.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Aztec Aerosols Ltd., Brothers Gas Bottling and Distribution Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC., Grillo Werke AG, GTS SPA, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, Mexichem UK Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., National Gas Co., Repsol SA, Shell plc, Sumitomo Corp., The Chemours Co., Viatris Inc., and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aerosol propellant market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global aerosol propellant market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Compressed gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Compressed gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Compressed gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Compressed gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Compressed gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Liquified gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Liquified gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Liquified gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Liquified gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Liquified gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 116: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 119: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 Arkema Group

Exhibit 121: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 122: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 124: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.5 Aztec Aerosols Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Aztec Aerosols Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Aztec Aerosols Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Aztec Aerosols Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Brothers Gas Bottling and Distribution Co. LLC

Exhibit 129: Brothers Gas Bottling and Distribution Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Brothers Gas Bottling and Distribution Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Brothers Gas Bottling and Distribution Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC.

Exhibit 132: Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC. - Key offerings

12.8 Grillo Werke AG

Exhibit 135: Grillo Werke AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Grillo Werke AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Grillo Werke AG - Key offerings

12.9 Harp International Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Harp International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Harp International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Harp International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Linde Plc

Exhibit 146: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 147: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 149: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Linde Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 National Gas Co.

Exhibit 155: National Gas Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: National Gas Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: National Gas Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Repsol SA

Exhibit 158: Repsol SA - Overview



Exhibit 159: Repsol SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Repsol SA - Key offerings

12.15 Shell plc

Exhibit 161: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 164: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.16 Sumitomo Corp.

Exhibit 166: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 The Chemours Co.

Exhibit 171: The Chemours Co. - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Chemours Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: The Chemours Co. - Key news



Exhibit 174: The Chemours Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: The Chemours Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio