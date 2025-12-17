Aerospace & Defense Core Materials Market worth $0.88 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the report "Aerospace & Defense Core Materials Market by Type (Foam, Balsa, and Honeycomb), Application (Airframe Manufacturers, Aerostructures Manufacturers, Research & Development, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)), and Region - Forecast to 2030", The aerospace & defense core materials market is expected to reach USD 0.88 billion by 2030 from USD 0.47 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Aerospace & Defense Core Materials Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 0.47 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 0.88 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.3%

Aerospace & Defense Core Materials Market Trends & Insights:

The aerospace and defense core materials market has been seeing steady growth, mainly because aircraft programs today rely much more on lightweight and durable composite structures than they did a decade ago. Honeycomb and foam cores are being used in a wider range of parts, including wings, tails, interior panels, radomes, and even some load-bearing sections. Hence, the overall demand keeps rising. Defense platforms are going through similar changes, especially as newer designs focus on reducing weight, improving thermal performance, and handling tougher operating conditions. Another factor pushing the market forward is the growing number of upgrade and modernization projects across different air forces, along with the rapid rise of UAVs and space-related programs. Each of these applications depends heavily on materials that can deliver high strength without adding unnecessary weight. At the same time, manufacturers have been working on better, more recyclable foam cores and more consistent honeycomb structures, which have made adoption easier. With ongoing investments in advanced composites and continued pressure to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, the use of core materials in aerospace and defense is likely to keep expanding in the years ahead.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during forecast period.

By type, the foam type is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% during forecast period.

By application, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment is expected to dominate the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aerospace & Defense Core Materials Market"

180 - Tables

100 - Figures

300 - Pages

Core materials like honeycomb, foam, and balsa have become increasingly important in aerospace and defense programs because they help manufacturers build structures that are both lighter and stronger than traditional materials. As aircraft designs evolve and defense platforms become more advanced, these materials are being used in a wider range of components from wings and fuselage panels to interiors and protective structures. The steady rise in UAV deployments, ongoing upgrades in military fleets, and growing activity in space systems are all contributing to greater demand for reliable, lightweight core materials. Many manufacturers are also replacing older metal parts with composite structures, which pushes the need for high-performance cores even further.

Another factor shaping the market is the push from governments and aerospace agencies to improve safety, reduce emissions, and meet stricter fire and performance standards. These requirements have encouraged OEMs and tier suppliers to look for materials that can handle extreme temperatures, resist impact, and last longer under tough operating conditions. At the same time, companies are investing more in recyclable and sustainable core materials as environmental goals become more important across the industry. With these developments coming together, demand for honeycomb and structural foam cores is expected to keep growing across commercial aviation, defense aircraft, drones, and space applications.

Honeycomb segment accounted for significant market share

In 2024, the honeycomb segment held a noticeably large share of the aerospace and defense core materials market. Most aircraft programs, whether commercial, military, or even experimental, lean heavily on honeycomb structures for areas where weight savings really matter. Engineers prefer these structures because they offer a mix of stiffness, durability, and lightness that is hard to match with other materials.

Over the past few years, as more airframe parts shifted from metal to composites, demand for honeycomb cores grew steadily. They show up in everything from interior floor panels to control surfaces and nacelles, and even in certain thermal and acoustic applications. With new aircraft programs underway and older fleets being updated, honeycomb materials continued to be the go-to option in 2024, reinforcing their position as the most widely used core material in the industry.

OEMs segment to dominate market during forecast period, in terms of value

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment is expected to stay out front in the aerospace and defense core materials market during the coming years. Most core materials, including honeycomb and high-performance foams, are utilized during the aircraft manufacturing process. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are responsible for all aspects of production, from wings and fuselage panels to interior structures. As a result, they consume the largest share of these materials.

Another reason for their lead is the steady rise in new aircraft programs and the push for lighter, more efficient designs. Modern planes rely heavily on composite parts, and that increases the amount of core material used in each build. As production ramps up and defense platforms become more advanced, OEMs will continue to be the main drivers of demand across the industry.

North America accounts for largest share of aerospace & defense core materials market

North America leads the aerospace and defense core materials market, and this trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. A significant factor contributing to this is the region's robust base of aircraft manufacturers and defense contractors, who have utilized honeycomb and foam cores in their designs for decades. Since much of the world's aircraft development and production occurs in the US, the demand for these materials is naturally higher in this region compared to others.

Another factor is the steady stream of defense programs and upgrades that rely on lightweight composite structures. Companies in North America also invest heavily in R&D and advanced manufacturing, which helps them adopt new core materials earlier than other regions. All this together keeps North America at the top of the market, both in terms of consumption and overall technological leadership.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Hexcel Corporation (US), Plascore Incorporated (US), The Gill Corporation (US), SCHÜTZ Composites (Germany), Corex Honeycomb (UK), Euro-Composites (Luxembourg), Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland), ACP Composites (US), Diab Group (Sweden), Armacell International (Luxembourg), General Plastics Manufacturing Co. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Kineco Limited (India), HONYLITE Pvt. Ltd. (India), and 3A Composites (Switzerland).

