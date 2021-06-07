Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 284.1 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Metal Bellows Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and UAV), by Material Type (Titanium Alloys, Stainless Steel Alloy, Nickel Alloy, and Others), by Product Type (Edge-welded Bellows, Electroformed Bellows, Mechanically Formed Bellows, and Others), by Joint Type (Gimbal Joint, Angular Joints, Universal Joints, and Others), by Application Type (Engine, Airframe, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace and defense metal bellows market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for A&D metal bellows market at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market and formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market: Highlights

Metal bellows are thin-walled cylindrical components used to mitigate vibration in the piping system when a media needs to be transported under pressure, where sealing a high vacuum is critical. The surface structure of metal bellows is in a corrugated form that offers flexibility during axial, lateral, and angular deformation. The bellows help in mitigating movement caused by thermal fluctuation, equipment movement, and vibration or pressure pulsation by converting movement into linear or rotational motion in any piping system. These bellows are used in a wide range of temperatures and pressure.

The performance of bellows depends on several factors including the type of raw material used, its properties, design factor, manufacturing process, etc. They are used in a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, etc. among all the end-use industries, the aerospace industry is the biggest demand generator of metal bellows, alone capturing a 28% share of the market (value basis) in 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Metal Bellows Market

The A&D metal bellows market grew continuously in the last decade till 2018. The year 2019 proved to be challenging for the industry, especially for commercial aerospace. Grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs; negatively impacted the entire supply chain including the demand for metal bellows, especially in the North American region. In 2020, the market witnessed a massive double-digit decline in the wake of the pandemic. Although there have been signs of recovery, the market is still expected to witness a decline in 2021, followed by a bounce-back in 2022 and sequential growth in succeeding years to reach an estimated US$ 284.1 million in 2026.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/921/aerospace-metal-bellows-market.html

Based on the material type, titanium alloy-based metal bellow is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market over the next five years. Rising demand for lightweight construction, high-strength material, and good media compatibility drive the demand for titanium in the A&D industry. It is estimated that there would be a further increase in the penetration of titanium in the crucial sections (including metal bellows) of the latest aircraft programs.

The market is segmented as gimbal joints, angular joints, universal joints, and others based on the joint type. Gimbal joint is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years. Key applications are pneumatic and fuel duct articulation, engine bleed air, ECS duct, and APU duct systems. Key driving factors of gimbal joints are that they provide strict control over the movement on bellows and have compatibility with the weight of the pipe.

Based on the platform type, commercial aircraft is estimated to maintain its huge dominance in the market and is also expected to experience the fastest recovery during the forecast period. Return in service of B737Max, entry of new programs (C919, B777x, and MC-21), and expected recovery in the production rate of the key aircraft programs (A320neo) to drive the metal bellows market in the years to come.

Based on the application type, airframe is estimated to remain the most dominant application in the coming years. The engine also accounts for a reasonable share of the market. Key application areas of the engine are bleed air ducts, drain systems, firewall seals, nacelle seals, and duct seals. Major material types used in engine applications are high-temperature titanium alloys, CRES, and nickel alloys.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Exclusive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/921/aerospace-metal-bellows-market.html#form

North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years in terms of regions. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market. The USA is the manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry with the presence of major market players, aircraft OEMs, tier players, airlines, and MRO companies.

Asia-Pacific, a relatively small market, is likely to recover at the fastest pace in the post-pandemic market scenario. The region's market will be driven by a host of factors including an expected increase in the demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320, A330, and A350 aircraft programs; upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919); rising aircraft fleet size; and increasing military expenditure by key countries such as China and India.

Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, metal bellow manufacturers, distributors, tier players, OEMs, and MRO companies.

Key A&D metal bellow manufacturing companies are:

Alloy Bellows & Precision Welding

Eaton Corporation Inc

EnPro Industries, Inc.

KSM Co., Ltd.

Meggitt Plc

MW Industries, Inc.

Senior Plc

The Freudenberg Group

United Flexible Inc.

U.S. Bellows, Inc.

Others.

Some of the key strategic alliances in the market:

In 2018, Satair A/S (a company of Airbus Group) and Senior Metal Bellows extended the existing agreement (the first one was signed in 2017) to distribute all commercial aerospace aftermarket products including accumulators, bellows, thermal valves, compressors, etc. in Europe and Asia-Pacific . The agreement is extended with an aim to strengthen the distribution network outside North America .

and . The agreement is extended with an aim to strengthen the distribution network outside . MW Industries, Inc. acquired Ameriflex Inc. in 2018 to further strengthen its metal bellows product portfolio along with existing companies: BellowsTech and Servometer.

In 2015, MW Industries, Inc. acquired BellowsTech, LLC, and Servometer, LLC to enter the metal bellows business and to better serve the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aerospace & defense metal bellows market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

A&D Metal Bellows Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Material Type

Titanium Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stainless Steel Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Nickel Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Materials (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

A&D Metal Bellows Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Product Type

Edge-Welded Bellows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Electroformed Bellows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Mechanically Formed Bellows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Metal Bellows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

A&D Metal Bellows Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Joint Type

Gimbal Joints (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Angular Joints (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Universal Joints (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

A&D Metal Bellows Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

A&D Metal Bellows Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Application Type

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

A&D Metal Bellows Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research, and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

SOURCE Stratview Research