Aerospace 3D Printing Market Research Report 2023

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market is growing because 3D printing can be used to customize components and parts used in the aircraft industry by efficient use of the overall raw material with high accuracy, thereby promoting the growth of the 3D printing market.

Complicated components can be easily made with 3D printing technology with reduced errors. The growth of lightweight and fuel-efficient components has led to a rise in engine application under the material application segment, which is further expected to increase in the coming years.



The global demand for 3D printed components is on the rise because of reduced weight; since geometry-oriented structures and lattice structures can be employed in the space industry to reduce weight, there is a decreased environmental effect and increased return on investment. For instance, one pound of weight can cost up to $10,000 to launch into orbit. Thus, even a little weight reduction could result in significant cost savings.



Due to the broad range of applications of 3D printed components in the military, public, and private sectors, UAV marketing is becoming more and more popular. UAVs were originally designed for military usage, but they are now widely employed for both business and leisure activities. In the defense sector, larger, more complex UAVs have a larger market share, while lightweight and affordable UAVs dominate the commercial market, and this has led to a rise in demand for 3D-printed components in the industry.

According to the market dynamics, different additive manufacturing technologies are used, and limited internal and external space and complicated internal components have led to a wide demand for 3D printing technology in the global market.



The increase in research and development activities for more enhanced and customized 3D printed components for the aerospace industry has brought new investments and partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions within the industry. All the developments in the industry are to enhance the additive manufacturing process and develop better product development capabilities for the aerospace industry.

The companies involved in the additive manufacturing of the space sectors are raising millions in a seed fundraising round because of growing awareness of the commercial applications of 3D printing technology and the attractiveness of investment within the space sector, such as Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace to fund the creation of its 3D printed cryogenic engine-powered rockets, has raised USD 51 million.



Rising Demand for 3D Printed Components in Aerospace Supply Chain



The design and manufacturing of new aircraft is focused on weight reduction, which has given rise to the development of new materials and manufacturing processes. The aerospace industry is among the early adopters of 3D printing, and large-scale research is underway to increase the use of 3D-printed parts and components in newer aircraft.

For the tooling and prototype of commercial airplane parts, Airbus has started adopting additive manufacturing. The industry is also witnessing the adoption of additive manufacturing in the engine aftermarket and in many new-generation aircraft.

3D-printed components are also being adopted for aftermarket parts, so the aftermarket demand is also expected to rise during the forecast period, and the technological advancements in the industry are expected to generate new opportunities for the global Aerospace 3D Printing Market during the forecast period.



Cost-Effective Manufacturing Process



The design and implementation of components have become quicker, less expensive, and simpler due to 3D printing technology. Additionally, it has made it possible to combine every component into a single structure, and this has eliminated the need for exterior joints, adhesives, and fasteners. Due to the removal of unnecessary components, the manufacturing process does not incur additional expenditures, and the overall component becomes cost-effective.

The demand for 3D printed engine components is also expected to rise in the forecast period because the 3D printing process basically adds material while printing products instead of removing material from any component like machined parts, so all these factors are increasing the demand for 3D printed components in the aerospace industry.



Technological Challenges



The potential for widespread use of the method is constrained by 3D printing's inability to generate pieces from different materials. There are just a few polymers and metal powders that can be used with current 3D printing technologies.

However, the expense of these reduced in the process of additive manufacturing in production compared to the materials used in conventional manufacturing procedures for airplane parts. Many players are concentrating on choosing materials that are economical, which helps to reduce overall expenditures.



Company Profiles



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, MTU Aero Engines AG, GE Aviation, Stratasys, Ltd., The Exone Company, Materialise NV, 3D Systems, Inc, Hoganas AB, Envisiontec GmbH, and EOS GmbH are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



Report Scope:



Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Application:

Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Spacecraft

Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Material:

Alloys

Special Metals

Others

Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Printer Technology:

SLA

FDM

DMLS

SLS

CLIP

Others

Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherland

Norway

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

