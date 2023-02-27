Aerospace and Defense Materials Global Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2030: Smart Materials & 3D Printing Gain Spotlight

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace and Defense Materials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aerospace and Defense Materials estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aluminum Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Aerospace and Defense Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry, Impacting the Demand for Aerospace Materials

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

YoY % Change in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK): 2014-2020

Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost Prospects

Material Supply Crunch Decelerates Recovery of Aerospace Industry

Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude

Material Mix Evolves as Fuel Economy Throws the Spotlight on Aircraft Lightweighting

Competition

Aerospace and Defense Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Aerospace and Defense Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

Materials Used in Aircraft Manufacturing

Market Outlook

US Dominates the Market

Asia-Pacific as Powerful Engine for Aviation Industry & Related Materials

as Powerful Engine for Aviation Industry & Related Materials India Emerges as a Lucrative Market

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Slow Recovery in Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities

Global Commercial Aircraft New Deliveries by Aircraft Type (2022-2041)

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic and Need for Modern Aircraft Presents Growth Opportunities

Passenger Traffic as Share of 2019 by Country for 2021-2025

Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded by Airlines Worldwide industry (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects

Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion (2016-2021)

World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War,

Rising Demand for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft Bodes Well

Military Aircraft Supply Chain to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion

Growth of Low-Cost Carriers: An Opportunity for Aerospace Materials Market

LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aerospace Materials Market

Global Private Jet Aircraft Industry in US$ Billion: 2021 & 2028

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type: 2023e

Smart Materials & 3D Printing Gain Spotlight

List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications

Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials

Aging Aircraft & the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services Market: Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030

Aerospace Industry to Scale New Heights with Innovative, Green Materials

Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category

Challenges and Future prospects

Promising Composites for Aerospace Applications

Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material

Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787

EXHIBIT : Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for Select Fighter Aircrafts

Players Introduce Innovations in Composites Space

Nanocomposites Evolve into Advanced Solutions in Aircraft Construction

Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace Composites Material

Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Emergence of New & Unconventional Composites for Use in Aircraft Interiors

Demand for Polymer Matrix Composites Gain Momentum

Aerospace Tapes: An Innovative Product

Composites not the Panacea for Better Aircraft Manufacture as There are Few Disadvantages As Well

Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques

Graphene: The Next Generation Material for Aerospace Industry

Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space

Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders Improved Outlook for Aluminium Alloys

New Aluminum Alloys to Emerge for Aircraft Manufacture

Demand for 7000 series Al-Zn Alloys Gains Momentum

Newer Titanium Alloys Gain Traction in Aerospace Application for Engine Parts and Airframes

Superalloys Emerge as Key Manufacturing Materials for Aircraft Engines

Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature Tolerance

Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners & Landing Gear Bolts

Use of Magnesium Based Alloys Witness a Surge

Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for Copper & Copper Alloys

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

