Aerospace and Defense Predictions for 2024: Investment Opportunities for Armed Forces, Suppliers and Institutional Investors

The thematic intelligence ecosystem assesses how well companies are positioned for the future based on their competitive position in the main themes disrupting their sector.
This report is a multi-theme report organized by theme. It covers 10 themes drawn from the defense industry: Advanced Materials; Alternative Propulsion; Artificial Intelligence; Counter-Drone Technologies; Geopolitics; Hypersonic Technologies; the Internet of Military Things; Robotics / Unmanned Systems; Soldier Modernization and Space Systems.
Key Highlights
- Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the aerospace and defense markets.
- Samples of analysis on the various emerging trends and technologies which are likely to shape development and procurement initiatives global over the course of the next ten years.
Report Scope
- The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.
- The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across a range of different technology and industry themes are covered.
- Highlights from the diverse research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations as well as aerospace and defense companies within the most critical thematic bubbles impacting the wider aerospace, defense and security markets.
Key Benefits
- Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.
- Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding various aerospace and defense themes.
- Understanding how spending in critical or emerging segments of the aerospace and defense supply chains will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.
2024 Theme Map
- Advanced Materials
- Alternative Propulsion
- Artificial Intelligence
- Counter-Drone Technologies
- Geopolitics
- Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
- Hypersonic Technologies
- Internet of Military Things (IoMT)
- Robotics / Unmanned Systems
- Soldier Modernization
- Space Systems
Company Coverage:
- Airbus
- Arconic
- Boeing
- DuPont Nemours
- EaglePicher
- Echodyne
- Enersys
- General Electric
- Hexcel
- Honeywell
- Lockheed Martin
- Lyten
- Metamaterials Technologies
- Noble Biomaterials
- Polyjoule
- Tencate
- Teijin
- Alphacore
- AVIC
- CeramTec
- Denchi Power
- Graphenano
- Marshall Advanced Composites
- Siemens
- Rolls-Royce
- Eviation
- AeroVironment
- General Atomics
- General Dynamics
- General Electric Aviation
- ZeroAvia
- Shell
- Bloom Energy
- MTU Aero Engines
- Cummins (CMI)
- H3 Dynamics
- GKN Aerospace
- ElringKlinger
- China Commercial Air Group
- Pipistrel
- Air Liquide
- ArianeGroup
- EMEC Hydrogen
- Norsk E-fuel
- RTX Corp
- Aeristech
- Protonex
- Honda
- Anduril
- Autodesk
- ATLAS Elektronik
- BAE Systems
- Elbit Systems
- NASA
- Northrop Grumman
- Palantir
- Percepto
- Red6
- Aerojet Rocketdyne
- Amentum
- Hanwha Corp
- Indian Ordnance Factories
- Trasdigm
- Aselsan
- D-Fend
- Indra Sistemas
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- L3Harris
- Leidos
- Leonardo
- QinetiQ
- Rafael ADS
- Teledyne
- Thales
- Almaz-Antey
- AntiDrone
- ARTsys360
- Black Sage
- CERBAIR
- Citadel
- DefSys
- DroneShield
- EDGE Group
- Elt Roma
- Goshawk
- KB Radar
- KEAS
- Regulus
- Rokestan
- ST Kinetics
- United Instruments Corp
- Huntington Ingalls
- Kongsberg
- MBDA
- Rheinmetall
- Baykar
- DJI Technologies
- Kratos Defense & Security
- MilRem Robotics
- Nammo
- Naval Group
- Oshkosh Defense
- Saab
- Tactical Missiles Corporation
- Exquadrum
- HTPN Industries
- Hermeus
- Venus Aerospace
- Space Transportation
- SpaceX
- Systima
- IBM
- DXC Technology
- Rohde & Schwartz
- CASC
- Crye Precision Systems
- Gentex Corp
- SIG Sauer
- Excelitas
- Geissele Automatics
- Safran Group
- ArianeSpace
- ViaSat
- United Launch Alliance
- BlueOrigin
- Leaf Space
- Magellan
- Maxar Technologies
- RocketLabs
