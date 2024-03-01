Aerospace and Defense Predictions for 2024: Investment Opportunities for Armed Forces, Suppliers and Institutional Investors

DUBLIN , March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace and Defense Predictions 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a multi-theme report organized by theme. It covers 10 themes drawn from the defense industry: Advanced Materials; Alternative Propulsion; Artificial Intelligence; Counter-Drone Technologies; Geopolitics; Hypersonic Technologies; the Internet of Military Things; Robotics / Unmanned Systems; Soldier Modernization and Space Systems.



Key Highlights

Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the aerospace and defense markets.

Samples of analysis on the various emerging trends and technologies which are likely to shape development and procurement initiatives global over the course of the next ten years.

Report Scope

The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across a range of different technology and industry themes are covered.

Highlights from the diverse research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations as well as aerospace and defense companies within the most critical thematic bubbles impacting the wider aerospace, defense and security markets.

Key Benefits

Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding various aerospace and defense themes.

Understanding how spending in critical or emerging segments of the aerospace and defense supply chains will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

2024 Theme Map

Advanced Materials

Alternative Propulsion

Artificial Intelligence

Counter-Drone Technologies

Geopolitics

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Hypersonic Technologies

Internet of Military Things (IoMT)

Robotics / Unmanned Systems

Soldier Modernization

Space Systems

Company Coverage:

Airbus

Arconic

Boeing

DuPont Nemours

EaglePicher

Echodyne

Enersys

General Electric

Hexcel

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Lyten

Metamaterials Technologies

Noble Biomaterials

Polyjoule

Tencate

Teijin

Alphacore

AVIC

CeramTec

Denchi Power

Graphenano

Marshall Advanced Composites

Siemens

Rolls-Royce

Eviation

AeroVironment

General Atomics

General Dynamics

General Electric Aviation

ZeroAvia

Shell

Bloom Energy

MTU Aero Engines

Cummins (CMI)

H3 Dynamics

GKN Aerospace

ElringKlinger

China Commercial Air Group

Pipistrel

Air Liquide

ArianeGroup

EMEC Hydrogen

Norsk E-fuel

RTX Corp

Aeristech

Protonex

Honda

Anduril

Autodesk

ATLAS Elektronik

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

NASA

Northrop Grumman

Palantir

Percepto

Red6

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Amentum

Hanwha Corp

Indian Ordnance Factories

Trasdigm

Aselsan

D-Fend

Indra Sistemas

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris

Leidos

Leonardo

QinetiQ

Rafael ADS

Teledyne

Thales

Almaz-Antey

AntiDrone

ARTsys360

Black Sage

CERBAIR

Citadel

DefSys

DroneShield

EDGE Group

Elt Roma

Goshawk

KB Radar

KEAS

Regulus

Rokestan

ST Kinetics

United Instruments Corp

Huntington Ingalls

Kongsberg

MBDA

Rheinmetall

Baykar

DJI Technologies

Kratos Defense & Security

MilRem Robotics

Nammo

Naval Group

Oshkosh Defense

Saab

Tactical Missiles Corporation

Exquadrum

HTPN Industries

Hermeus

Venus Aerospace

Space Transportation

SpaceX

Systima

IBM

DXC Technology

Rohde & Schwartz

CASC

Crye Precision Systems

Gentex Corp

SIG Sauer

Excelitas

Geissele Automatics

Safran Group

ArianeSpace

ViaSat

United Launch Alliance

BlueOrigin

Leaf Space

Magellan

Maxar Technologies

RocketLabs

