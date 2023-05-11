Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Sees Remarkable Growth with CAGR of 9.4%. And Reaches US$ 4.2 billion by 2032

According to Prophecy Market Insights Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market accounted for US$ 1.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.4%.

COVINA, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospace and Defense Telemetry is the process of collection and transmission of data from spacecraft to ground-based receivers in real time. Aerospace and Defense Telemetry has various applications such as measuring torque and vibration on land, measuring sea-based propulsion systems and in verification of gas turbine design and stress surveys.

Growing airspace modernization programs to enhance efficiency, improve pilot communication and for better routing decisions has fueled the demand for target market growth. Continuous technological innovation and rising demand for telemetry is expected to drive the demand for Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market growth in future.

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market is a specialized market that focuses on the transmission of data from aircraft, satellites, missiles, and other defense-related systems. Telemetry involves the collection, measurement, and transmission of real-time data to ground stations or remote locations. The use of telemetry systems in aerospace and defense has become increasingly important in recent years due to the growing demand for reliable and secure communication networks.

What are prominent players in Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market?

BAE Systems plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Safran (ZODIAC Aerospace)

Cobham PLC

Thales Group

Kongsberg Gruppen

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.

AstroNova Inc.

Key Highlights:

In May 2022 , Honeywell, Immarsat launched world's fastest L-Band "SwiftJet" an inflight connectivity services for business aviation industries. New launched SwiftJet is featured with enhanced capabilities for web browsing, video calls, texting, email and cloud syncing.

, Honeywell, Immarsat launched world's fastest L-Band "SwiftJet" an inflight connectivity services for business aviation industries. New launched SwiftJet is featured with enhanced capabilities for web browsing, video calls, texting, email and cloud syncing. In April 2023 , L3Harris Technologies has set to provide the "Mission Astronaut Communication System" for NASA's (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), Artemis II mission, America's first crewed flight to moon. The L3Harris going to supply speaker control unit and critical audio interface onboard.

Detailed Segmentation analysis of Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market:

The Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market can be segmented based on several factors. Here are a few examples of how this market can be segmented:

By Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of telemetry, such as command telemetry, science telemetry, range telemetry, and engineering telemetry.

By Application: The Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market can be segmented based on the application, such as aircraft, missiles, satellites, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rockets, and others.

By Component: The market can be segmented based on the component, such as hardware, software, and services.

By Technology: The market can be segmented based on the technology, such as radio frequency (RF) telemetry, satellite telemetry, wired telemetry, and others.

By End-User: The market can be segmented based on the end-user, such as government agencies, military organizations, and commercial enterprises.

By Region: The market can be segmented based on the region, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

What are the Recent Driver Factor in the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market?

Increased demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): The demand for UAVs has increased significantly in recent years, especially in military applications. This has led to a growing need for telemetry systems that can provide real-time data and control for UAVs.

Growing focus on space exploration: Governments and private companies are investing heavily in space exploration, which has led to a growing demand for telemetry systems that can support space missions.

Increasing complexity of defense systems: Modern defense systems are becoming increasingly complex, which has led to a growing need for telemetry systems that can support these systems.

Analyst View on Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market:

Technological advancement and presence of major key players has facilitated the demand for Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market growth. Increased use of telemetry in various applications such as marine ships, armored vehicles, UAVs, land systems and guided missiles has further, fruitful the demand for Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market growth.

Attributes Details Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market

Value (2022) US$ 1.6 billion Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market

Projected Value (2032) US$ 4.2 billion Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market

CAGR (2022-2032) 9.4%. Segments Covered By Type , Application, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East & Africa Report Covered Trends, Analysis ,Forecast, Drivers,

Opportunities Opportunities Growing demand for

unmanned systems

Increasing use of advanced

sensors and communication

technologies

Increasing investment in

space exploration

Growing demand for cloud-

based telemetry systems

Top 10 Questions answered by Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market research report:

What is the current market size and growth rate? What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What is the competitive landscape like in the market? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

