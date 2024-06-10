Aerospace Coatings Market size is set to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in number of air passengers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. Rise in number of air passengers is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in adoption of nano-coating. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials used in aerospace coatings poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Aerospace Coatings Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Curtiss Wright Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., High Performance Composites and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HSH Aerospace Finishes, IHI Corp., Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., Metderm Treat, Nickel Composite Coatings Inc., NOVARIA HOLDINGS LLC, PPG Industries Inc., SOCOMORE SASU, The Sherwin Williams Co., Walter Wurdack Inc., and Zircotec Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global aerospace coatings market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Commercial aviation, Military aviation, and General aviation), Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aerospace Coatings Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Curtiss Wright Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., High Performance Composites and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HSH Aerospace Finishes, IHI Corp., Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., Metderm Treat, Nickel Composite Coatings Inc., NOVARIA HOLDINGS LLC, PPG Industries Inc., SOCOMORE SASU, The Sherwin Williams Co., Walter Wurdack Inc., and Zircotec Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Nano-coatings, applied to aerospace components, enhance functionality through water and ice protection, corrosion resistance, antifouling, antibacterial properties, friction reduction, self-cleaning, thermal management, and heat resistance. The focus on reducing aircraft weight for energy efficiency drives the use of nanotechnology in manufacturing.

Plastic and ceramic nanoparticles create elasticity and heat insulation in engine coatings. Heated and applied via plasma spray, these coatings form a thin, flexible 0.5 mm layer, reducing overall engine component weight. Nanoceramic coatings primarily protect against heat, fueling growth in the global aerospace coatings market.

The aerospace coatings market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced coatings in the aviation industry. These coatings play a crucial role in protecting aircraft from harsh environmental conditions and ensuring their longevity. The use of nanosize particles in coatings is a trending development, providing enhanced protection against corrosion and wear.

Commercially available coatings include those based on polyturethane, acrylic, and carbonyl diamond. Decorative coatings are also gaining popularity for their ability to enhance the appearance of aircraft. The use of eco-friendly and sustainable coatings is another emerging trend in the market. Overall, the aerospace coatings market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The aerospace coatings market faces challenges from the volatile prices of key raw materials. Titanium dioxide, a pigment, and epoxy resin, a binder, are essential components. TiO2 price instability arises from supply-demand imbalances, trade disputes, and geopolitical tensions. Epoxy resin, derived from petroleum, is influenced by crude oil prices and a complex supply chain.

Other coatings' raw materials, like solvents, pigments, and additives, are also subject to price fluctuations due to economic conditions. Manufacturers must closely manage their supply chains and raw material costs to maintain profitability and market growth.

The aerospace coatings market faces several challenges. Costs are a significant concern, with high research and development expenses for new technologies. Technologies like nano-ceramic coatings offer superior protection but come with a premium price. Another challenge is the need for coatings that can withstand extreme temperatures and harsh environments. For instance, spacecraft coatings must endure the vacuum of space and extreme temperatures.

Additionally, coatings must be lightweight to reduce overall aircraft weight. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly coatings due to environmental concerns. Lastly, the procurement process is complex, with long lead times and stringent regulations. These challenges require innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Commercial aviation

1.2 Military aviation

1.3 General aviation Type 2.1 Polyurethane

2.2 Epoxy

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial aviation- The commercial aviation sector relies on aerospace coatings for the exterior of aircraft to prevent corrosion, protect against extreme weather conditions, and shield against UV radiation. Eco-friendly and sustainable coatings are now preferred due to increasing consumer awareness and airline industry adoption.

Factors like rising air traffic, new aircraft orders, and passenger growth drive the demand for advanced coatings. Innovations, such as self-healing coatings, are gaining popularity. Leading aerospace companies invest in R&D to create the latest coatings, contributing to market growth in the commercial aviation segment.

Research Analysis

The Aerospace Coatings Market encompasses the production and application of coatings for various objects in the aerospace industry, including aircraft surfaces in commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation. These coatings serve both decorative and functional purposes, with applications ranging from corrosion prevention and drag reduction to fuel efficiency enhancement and visibility improvement.

The market utilizes raw materials specifically formulated for MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) applications, ensuring the highest performance and durability for aircraft components. The demand for aerospace coatings is driven by the need for extended longevity and improved fuel efficiency in passenger air travel and cargo transport rates.

Market Research Overview

The Aerospace Coatings Market encompasses a wide range of protective and decorative coatings specifically designed for use in the aerospace industry. These coatings serve various functions such as corrosion protection, heat resistance, and aerodynamic performance enhancement. The market is driven by the increasing demand for fuel efficiency, durability, and safety in aircraft manufacturing.

The use of advanced materials like nanotechnology and ceramics in coatings is a significant trend in the market. The coatings market caters to different segments including commercial aviation, military aviation, and space exploration. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of aircraft orders and the expansion of the global aviation industry. The market also faces challenges such as stringent regulations and the high cost of specialized coatings.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Commercial Aviation



Military Aviation



General Aviation

Type

Polyurethane



Epoxy



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

