Aerospace Composite Ducting Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 810.2 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aerospace Composite Ducting Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 810.2 million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aerospace Composite Ducting Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028

810.2 USD million

Growth (CAGR)

10.7% during 2023-2028

Forecast Period

2023-2028

Trend Period

2017-2021

Base Year

2022

Number of Segments Covered

6

Number of Tables & Graphs

60+

Country-Level Market Assessment

20

Segment Insights on the Aerospace Composite Ducting Market

The Aerospace Composite Ducting Market is segmented based on platform type, reinforcement type, material type, pressure type, application type, and region.

Based on Platform Type - The aerospace composite ducting market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, UAV, and spacecraft. Commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the aerospace composite ducting market during the forecast period, driven by the ungrounding of the B737 Max, the ramp-up of Airbus A320 family monthly production, and the development of high-thrust engines. A continuous shift from metal ducts to composite ducts in both low-pressure and high-pressure applications is another key factor giving a thrust to the segment's market.

Based on the Reinforcement Type - The market has been segmented as glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and other composites. Glass fiber is the most widely used reinforcement type in the market and is expected to remain the largest reinforcement type over the next five years. This fiber type is highly preferred in low-pressure applications, such as cabin air recirculation and cabin sidewall riser as it offers good mechanical performance at a relatively lower cost. Epoxy, phenolic, and thermoplastic resins are used along with glass fibers to manufacture ducting. Carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years.

Based on the Duct Type- The market has been segmented into high-pressure ducts and low-pressure ducts. The high-pressure ducting is likely to remain the fastest-growing duct type during the forecast period. Low-pressure applications dominate the global aerospace composite ducting market. Composite ducting is widely preferred in low-pressure applications throughout the entire breadth of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft types and offers several advantages, such as being lightweight, excellent strength, thermal resistance, and the ability to mold complex shapes.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace composite ducting assemblies over the next five years.  This growth is majorly attributed to the following – 

  • The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several major players, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier, and the presence of major composite ducting manufacturers.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth in the coming five years, driven by the commencement of commercial and regional aircraft manufacturing in China and Japan, upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919, and increasing defense spending. 

Aerospace Composite Ducting Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

  • The increasing adoption of composite ducts in low-pressure applications.
  • The market entry of upcoming aircraft platforms (B777x and C919)
  • In addition, rebounding aircraft production rates (B737 Max, A320 neo family, B787, and A350XWB)

Top Companies in the Aerospace Composite Ducting Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

  • Senior Aerospace
  • Triumph Group
  • Arrowhead Products Corporation
  • ITT Corporation
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  • AIM Aerospace
  • Stelia Aerospace

