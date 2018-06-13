Aerospace Composites Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Fibre Type (Carbon Fibre, Glass Fibre, Aramid Fibre, Others), by Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Polyimide, Other Resins), by Application (Interior, Exterior), and by Region and Key National Markets, Including the U.S., China, France, and Germany
Aerospace composites represent a key part of the aerospace sector. This is due to the integral role they are currently playing in next-generation aircrafts in both the civil and defence aviation sectors. As a result, the market outlook for this area of the aerospace sector is positive. Visiongain assesses the market to be valued at $19.16bn in 2018 and with continued advancement and sustained market demand, Visiongain has forecasted growth for the aerospace composites market.
Segmentation (all from 2018-2028) in terms of value and volume:
• By Fibre Type:
• Carbon Fibre
• Glass Fibre
• Aramid Fibre
• Others
• By Resin Type:
• Epoxy
• Phenolic
• Polyester
• Polyimide
• Other Resins
• By Application:
• Interior
• Exterior
Regional segmentation (all from 2018-2028):
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• Singapore
• Malaysia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• The UK
• Austria
• Rest of Europe
• Rest of the World
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Africa
• Other Countries
With 205 tables and charts, Visiongain's Aerospace Composites Market Report 2018-2028: Forecasts by Fibre Type (Carbon Fibre, Glass Fibre, Aramid Fibre, Others), by Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Polyimide, Other Resins), by Application (Interior, Exterior), and by Region and Key National Markets, Including the U.S., China, France, and Germany will be of use to those involved in this market.
