Aerospace Composites Market Report 2024-2034 - Redefining Flight Dynamics, One Gram at a Time

World revenue for the Aerospace Composites Market is forecast to surpass US$35 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth predicted through to 2034. The report identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential.

Redefining Flight Dynamics, One Gram at a Time

One of the primary driving factors for the global aerospace composites market is the aviation industry's pursuit of lightweight materials. Composite materials, being significantly lighter than traditional metals, reduce overall aircraft weight, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing operational costs. For instance, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner extensively utilizes carbon-fiber composites, enabling it to be 20% more fuel-efficient than older models, showcasing the transformative impact of lightweight composites on modern aircraft

Sustainable Solutions Soaring to New Heights

The urgent need for environmental sustainability has propelled the aerospace industry towards composites. Lighter aircraft consume less fuel, leading to reduced carbon emissions. Governments and environmental agencies worldwide are pushing for greener aviation, incentivizing the adoption of composites. Manufacturers like Airbus's A350 XWB, with its extensive use of composites, significantly contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global efforts for a more sustainable aviation future.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

High Demand for Composite Materials from the Aerospace Industry

The Growing Global Middle-Class Population and Increased Air Travel Demand Drive the Need for More Aircraft

The Defence Sector's Demand for Advanced Composites in Military Aircraft and Equipment Is a Driving Factor

Market Restraining Factors

Higher Material Costs Hinder the Market Growth

Lack of Skilled Personnel Hinder the Market Growth

Recycling Composite Materials in the Aerospace Industry Poses a Significant Challenge

Market Opportunities

Advances in Manufacturing and Production Technologies Opportunities for the Market

Expanding into Emerging Markets Opportunities for the Market Growth

The Development of Novel Composite Materials with Enhanced Properties

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Carbon Fibre Type

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Metals (CFRM)

Market Segment by Fibre Type

Carbon Fibre Composites

Glass Fibre Composites

Aramid Fibre Composites

Market Segment by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

General Aviation

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Market Segment by Application

Interior Components

Exterior Components

Engine Components

Structural Components

Other Applications

Market Segment by Resin Type

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Polyimide

Thermoplastic

Other Resin Type

