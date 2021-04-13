Aerospace Firms End State Solutions and Near Space Corp. Announce Joint Agreement

WHITE SALMON, Wash., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- End State Solutions and Near Space Corp. (NSC) announced today an agreement to provide aerospace companies a single-source for a full suite of flight testing and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) certification services. Unmanned, manned and optionally piloted aircraft developers can obtain speed-to-market through the leadership and experience the companies provide.

End State Solutions advances new aerospace technology through certification. NSC operates the FAA designated Tillamook Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Test Range which provides experienced safety planning, airspace deconfliction and complex test operations over diverse terrain. The combined services enable aircraft developers to focus on their product rather than the complexities of test and certification.

"Our agreement provides customers an efficient path to market entry," said Charlton Evans, CEO of End State Solutions. He added, "when the certification strategy is worked in parallel with aircraft test and development, we all finish certification faster."

The FAA requires aerospace companies to prove their safety through a non-prescriptive set of rules, regulations and data packages and will partner with them to work through a certification that results in a safe, reliable product.

"With our 25 plus years of operating UAS in the national airspace system, we have built a reputation with the FAA for safe operations with high complexity, and pioneered UAS flights in the NAS that we continue to build on," said Kevin Tucker, president of NSC.

End State Solutions enables aerospace companies to achieve success through strategic regulatory planning, navigation through the FAA certification process and flight test programs. The consultants have decades of regulatory, engineering, operations, sustainment and entrepreneurial experience in the commercial and defense space. End State Solutions currently provides services for more than six UAS and urban air mobility clients who seek to enter the U.S. market through certified beyond visual line-of-sight drone operations. For more information visit us on LinkedIn.

NSC brings more than 26 years' experience with coordinating and flying unmanned systems in the NAS. Flights have been planned, coordinated and completed for multiple agencies with certified and non-certified platforms, up to altitudes of 130,000 feet. This experience provides excellent support to customers, by supplementing engineering capability and adding the safety and test operations experience needed to conduct complex flight testing. The NSC team has significant experience and demonstrated capability with flying disciplined operations. They plan and review all missions, conducting evaluations of objectives and then building a safety plan as part of a Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) process. NSC was selected as one of the FAA designated UAS Test Ranges in 2014, operating the Tillamook UAS Test Range as part of the Pan Pacific UAS Test Range Complex.

