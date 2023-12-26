Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 6030.1 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.8% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 6030.1 Million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the aerospace flight control actuators market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 6030.1 Million in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.8% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market

The aerospace flight control actuators market is segmented based on platform type, actuator type, technology type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type- The aerospace flight control actuator market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, defense, UAVs, and space. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing platform type in the market during the forecast period. Largely dominated by key aircraft programs: A320, A350, B737, and B787, and an aging aircraft fleet size.

Based on actuator type- The market is segmented into primary flight control actuators, secondary flight control actuators-high lift systems, and secondary flight control actuators-others. Primary flight control actuators took the throne in 2022 with the highest share in the market, whereas secondary flight control actuators (high-lift systems) are likely to remain the second dominant actuator type during the forecast period. Hydraulic actuators are dominantly used in primary flight control surfaces: elevators, rudders, and ailerons.

Based on technology type- The market is segmented into hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, and others. Hydraulic is expected to remain the dominant actuator technology type in the market during the forecast period. Hydraulic actuators are easy to maintain and generate enough power to operate control surfaces with less weight & space. However, electric actuators are expected to replace conventional technologies due to their high efficiency, more electric power, and precise level of control.

Based on end-user type- The aerospace flight control actuator market is segmented into OE and aftermarket. OE is estimated to remain the dominant and fastest-growing end-user type in the market during the forecast period. Flight control actuators have a long life without failure.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the market.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- The USA is expected to remain the growth engine of the region's market as the country is the world's manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry and houses many large small-sized aircraft manufacturers, tier players, aircraft flight control actuator suppliers, distributors, and raw material suppliers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth over the next five years, driven by a host of factors, including an increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the establishment of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, the upcoming indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919), and a rising aircraft fleet size.

Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- An expected increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB).

- The introduction of new aircraft programs (C919, MC-21, B777x, etc.).

- Increasing electrification of aircraft.

Top 10 Companies in Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market?

The market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. An inorganic growth strategy is preferred, especially by the leading players. Several crucial M&As led to several changes in the competitive landscape. The following are the key players in the aerospace flight control actuator market:

Collins Aerospace

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Woodward Inc.

Liebherr Group

Triumph Group

TransDigm Group, Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Nabtesco Corporation

Eaton Aerospace

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers: How big is the sales opportunity? How lucrative is the future? Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Which are the most attractive market segments? Which are the top players and their market positioning? How complex is the business environment? What are the factors affecting the market?

