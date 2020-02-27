Aerospace Foams Market Set to Rise at a CAGR of >6% During 2020-2025 - Growing Demand for Light Weight & Fuel Efficient Aircrafts

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Foams Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market globally for Aerospace Foams is expected to register CAGR of greater than 6% during the forecast period. Business and General aviation is the largest segment in the Aerospace Foams Market.



The major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for Light Weight and Fuel-Efficient Aircrafts. The production of Polyurethane (PU) Foams is still highly petroleum-dependent, so this industry must adapt to ever more strict regulations and rigorous consumers. This acts as a restraint to the market.



The Global Aerospace Foams market is partially consolidated with many healthy competitions in the market. The major companies include Aerofoam Industries, Armacell, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, SABIC, and Solvay, among others.



Key Market Trends



Growing Business and General Aviation Sector

According to Boeing, the expected growth in air traffic by 2030 would require approximately 40,000 aircrafts, amounting to a value of almost USD 6 trillion .

Out of the total demand, it is expected that Asia Pacific region would require 40% of these aircrafts while Europe and North America would require another 40% combined. The remaining 20 percent of the aircrafts are expected to be delivered to the Middle East, Latin America, Russia & Central Asia, and Africa regions.

According to The World Tourism Organizations, there has been an increase of 6% in the number of tourists travelling in 2018. By the next decade, the number of tourists is estimated to be 700 million.

Thus, the Business and general aviation segment demands is expected to drive the production of aircrafts thereby it is estimated that the demands for Aerospace Foams Market would increase in the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

Presently, North America is the largest market for Aerospace Industry across the globe.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for the Light Weight and Fuel Efficient Aircrafts

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of PU Foams

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Polyurethane

5.1.2 Polyimide

5.1.3 Metal Foams

5.1.4 Melamine

5.1.5 Polyethylene

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Commercial Aviation

5.2.2 Military Aviation

5.2.3 Business & General Aviation

5.2.4 Space Aviation

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aerofoam Industries

6.4.2 Armacell

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Bodo Miller Chemie GmbH

6.4.5 Boyd Corporation

6.4.6 ERG Aerospace Corporation

6.4.7 Everchem Specialty Chemicals

6.4.8 Evonik Industries

6.4.9 General Plastics Manufacturing Company

6.4.10 Grand Rapids Foam Technologies

6.4.11 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.12 Rogers Corporation

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 Solvay

6.4.15 Technifab Inc

6.4.16 UFP Technologies

6.4.17 Zetofoams PLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Biobased PU Foams Manufacturing



