Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 1.9 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 1.9 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 1.9 billion Growth (CAGR) 8.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market

The global Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market is segmented based on Platform Type, Product Type, Material Type, Pressure Type, Application Type, and Region.

Based on product type - The market is segmented into hose assemblies and tube assemblies. Tube assemblies are further segmented into steel & alloys, titanium & alloys, nickel & alloys, and others, whereas hose assemblies are into Teflon, rubber, and others. Overall, tube assemblies held a share of more than >60% of the market in 2022 and are expected to maintain their leads by 2028. Tubes are used in stationary applications, where long and relatively straight runs are possible. They are widely used for fuel, oil, coolant, oxygen, instruments, and hydraulic lines. Titanium & alloys dominated the tube assemblies market, whereas Teflon took the lead in the hose assemblies market. Titanium tubes are used in high-pressure areas as they can endure pressure ranging from 0-4000 psi.

Based on the application type - We have segmented the market as fuel conveyance, air conveyance, hydraulic conveyance, and others. Hydraulic conveyance held a share of >35% of the market in 2022 and is estimated to remain the largest and fastest-growing application segment over the next five years. Commonly used materials in hydraulic tubing include aluminum (typically 6061T6), corrosion-resistant steel (CRES alloys, such as 300 series and more robust materials, such as 21-6-9), and titanium (such as 3AI-2.5V).

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America held a share of more than 45% of the market in 2022 and is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace hose and tube assemblies during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, hose and tube suppliers, and airlines.

is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, hose and tube suppliers, and airlines. All the major hose and tube assembly suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs to be the partners for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing Commercial and Regional Aircraft Deliveries.

High-growth potential in the Wide-Body Aircraft.

Increasing Global Commercial and Regional Aircraft Fleet Size.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Fluid Conveyance Systems.

Increasing Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) and Freight Tonne Kilometers (FTK).

Top Companies in the Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Smith's Group plc

PFW Aerospace GmbH

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Unison Industries

Stelia Aerospace

