Aerospace Insurance Market size is set to grow by USD 763.67 mn from 2023-2027,Expansion and construction of new airports boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 763.67 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.36% during the forecast period. The aviation industry's passenger traffic growth necessitates the acquisition of more aircraft and the expansion of existing airport terminals. New airports are being developed in APAC, the Middle East, and Africa to accommodate this increase. Aviation insurance plays a crucial role in protecting clients, including aircraft manufacturers, leasing companies, airline operators, air taxi services, and corporate aircraft users, from property damage and personal injury liabilities. Soft market conditions in the aerospace insurance market are anticipated to improve due to these developments, benefiting the global aviation industry.

Aerospace Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 763.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 64% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Aviation insurance market experiences growth due to expanding airline industries and increasing aircraft production. Clients include airlines, air taxi operators, corporate aircraft operators, and leasing companies. Property damage and personal injury are common risks covered. Aircraft product manufacturers and airport infrastructure development also impact the market. In the US, NOAA expands at Lakeland Linder International Airport to support growing fleet requirements. Global trade benefits from this sector's growth.

Aerospace Insurance Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Aerospace Insurance Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ace Aviation, Allianz SE, American Financial Group Inc., American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Avion Insurance Agency Inc., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BWI Aviation Insurance Agency Inc., Chubb Ltd., Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd., Hallmark Financial Services Inc., London Aviation Underwriters Inc., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Starr International Co. Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Wells Fargo and Co., Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

The Aerospace Insurance market is a significant sector that provides coverage for various risks associated with the aerospace industry. Markets, growth, and Passenger engagement are key components of this industry. The market landscape includes manufacturers, lands, and various other players. Trends, regulations, and insurances are crucial factors influencing the aerospace insurance market. Insurance companies offer coverage for aircraft, spacecraft, and related risks. Passengers' liability and indemnity are essential aspects of aerospace insurance. Insurers provide coverage for risks such as accidents, damages, and third-party liabilities. The aerospace industry's unique risks require specialized insurance solutions. Companies must comply with regulations, including those from aviation authorities and international organizations. Underwriters use complex risk assessment models to determine premiums. The aerospace insurance market is dynamic, with new technologies and business models constantly emerging. Companies must adapt to these changes to remain competitive. The market's future growth depends on factors such as technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and market trends. In conclusion, the aerospace insurance market plays a vital role in mitigating risks for the aerospace industry. It offers specialized coverage for aircraft, spacecraft, and related risks, ensuring the safety and security of passengers and assets.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

