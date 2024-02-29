Aerospace Insurance Market size to grow by USD 763.67 million from 2022 to 2027, Expansion and construction of new airports to drive the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerospace insurance market is expected to grow by USD 763.67 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (service providers, airport operators, and others), type (in-flight insurance, public liability insurance, passenger liability insurance, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Expansion and construction of new airports is a key factor driving market growth. The demand for aircraft is growing with a significant increase in air passenger traffic in the airline industry, which leads to new terminals being built. Countries in the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, and Africa have a strong interest in building new airports to mitigate traffic congestion and cope with an increasing number of passengers.The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerospace Insurance Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the aerospace insurance market: Ace Aviation, Allianz SE, American Financial Group Inc., American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Avion Insurance Agency Inc., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BWI Aviation Insurance Agency Inc., Chubb Ltd., Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd., Hallmark Financial Services Inc., London Aviation Underwriters Inc., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Starr International Co. Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Wells Fargo and Co., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

Market to observe 4.1% YOY growth in 2023.

The evolution of non-airline aviation services is a major trend in the market. Commercial airlines face a variety of challenges, including increased security checks, frequent cancellations, delays, and restrictions on routes, with a particular focus on major hubs rather than Smaller airports that are popular with passengers. These challenges are impacting the commercial aviation insurance market. View PDF Sample

Lack of awareness and delayed aerospace insurance services is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The service providers segment will account for a significant share of market growth. This segment includes insurance offered by airlines, helicopters, and business jet operators. Aviation risks are attractive to underwriters due to the high premiums generated. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Analyst Review

