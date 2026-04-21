Aerospace Manufacturing Company Strengthens Digital Engagement with High-Performance Website Built by Digital Silk

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexcel, a global leader in advanced composite materials for commercial aerospace, defense, and space, and industrial applications, has reported significant improvements in website engagement following the launch of its redesigned digital platform, developed by award-winning digital agency Digital Silk. The new website enhances product discoverability, improves technical content accessibility, and creates a stronger digital experience for engineers, procurement teams, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

As a global manufacturer supporting complex engineering environments, Hexcel required more than a visual update. The new website needed to improve engagement, strengthen discoverability across key industry searches, and better support engineers and procurement professionals researching composite solutions.

The redesigned platform delivers a streamlined user experience that highlights Hexcel's innovations, simplifies access to product and technology information, and establishes a scalable foundation for ongoing digital growth.

Key Upgrades Include:

Clearer Product & Technology Architecture:

Reorganized site structure to better showcase Hexcel's composite materials, technologies, and industry applications, helping engineers and technical audiences locate relevant information more efficiently.

Reorganized site structure to better showcase Hexcel's composite materials, technologies, and industry applications, helping engineers and technical audiences locate relevant information more efficiently. Engagement-Driven UX for Technical Audiences:

Designed streamlined user journeys that encourage deeper exploration of products, applications, and support resources for engineers, procurement teams, and industry partners.

Designed streamlined user journeys that encourage deeper exploration of products, applications, and support resources for engineers, procurement teams, and industry partners. SEO Foundation for Industry Discoverability:

Implemented best practices across site structure, metadata, and content hierarchy to strengthen visibility for high-intent searches related to composite materials and aerospace technologies.

Implemented best practices across site structure, metadata, and content hierarchy to strengthen visibility for high-intent searches related to composite materials and aerospace technologies. Scalable CMS & Content Flexibility:

Delivered a flexible CMS environment designed to support Hexcel's internal teams with ongoing updates, product expansion, and future marketing initiatives.

Delivered a flexible CMS environment designed to support Hexcel's internal teams with ongoing updates, product expansion, and future marketing initiatives. Performance Optimization & Global Usability:

Built and rigorously QA-tested the site to ensure fast load speeds, responsiveness across devices, and a reliable experience for global audiences.

Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk, stated:

"Hexcel operates at the forefront of advanced materials innovation. The new digital experience was designed to make that expertise more accessible online by helping engineers, partners, and decision-makers quickly find the information they need while strengthening Hexcel's digital presence across key industries."

Post-Launch Performance

Since its launch on February 6, 2026, the new website has delivered strong engagement improvements when comparing Feb 6-Mar 13 to the prior period:

+132% increase in active users

+76.52% increase in engaged sessions

+70.1% increase in returning users

Beyond the metrics, the redesigned experience improves discoverability for technical audiences researching composite solutions, encourages deeper engagement with product and industry content, and provides a scalable digital foundation to support Hexcel's continued innovation and market leadership.

More information about Digital Silk's approach to website redesign and digital strategy is available at https://www.digitalsilk.com/ and brands can request a consultation here.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a global digital agency that crafts high-performance digital experiences. Specializing in brand strategy, website design, and marketing innovation, Digital Silk helps companies strengthen their online presence and achieve measurable business growth.

Contact Information:

Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director & PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Silk